29 October 2025 Build 20587999
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Added a frame reset to the auction horse, trying to fix a error

  • Fixed a bug in the save system logic that caused manual saves to save an old game state

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2740171
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2740172
  • Loading history…
