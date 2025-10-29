And now, after three long weeks, I present to you an update with improved interaction with quests!
You'll no longer need to click through each daily quest because you need to figure out what to do or memorize the necessary enemies. And, to avoid even thinking about reading the text, you can simply hover your mouse over a target, and if a star appears over it, it means you need it for one of the quests.
The game's wiki has been expanded and polished more, thanks to player Black&White. Many who created recipes for the station or for other items used screenshots for their purposes. Now you can simply enter the class name, item name and item value, freeing you from the long search for images, saving, loading, etc.
Also a big thank you to Scopophobia for maintaining and creating new pages on the Wiki.
The next development goals will be the player profile, finalizing the dreadnoughts, introducing music and, finally, sector 4.
Interactions with quests
Quest objectives are now highlighted with a quest icon when hovered over.
Uncolonized planets that are needed for landing for a quest have their landing ban icon replaced with a quest icon.
Includes planets for delivery, targets for destruction, items needed for quest.
Quests for destroying unique mobs will now have localized names where possible.
Now, after manually handing in items for a quest, progress is shown in the upper left.
Added a tracker for active quests:
Updated in real time when a quest is handed in/taken/data is updated;
All quests are automatically pinned when taken;
You can unpin/pin needed quests;
The window is transparent for easy clicking on anything through the menu. You can use the bar on the right to scroll, or scroll with your mouse on the far right edge of the text;
You can click on the quest name to go to the quest page;
Now, thanks to quest progress tracking, the indication that a quest has been completed is displayed in time, and not only after opening the quest menu (green frame around the quest menu).
Target selection and information about it
To remove the need to click on each planet each time to find the one you need, you can now see their name, when you hover over them.
Target information now scales with the camera zoom, thereby maintaining the same size.
Standard names of space objects have been localized (objects that do not have their own personal name).
When aiming at an asteroid field, its ore is now shown next to the name.
Uncolonized planets are now highlighted with a separate icon.
All possible actions on a planet are now displayed when it is selected in the info panel.
For example: shops, auction, storage, etc.
New
Added a catalog which shows all recepies of any station modules.
Added a target drone for the arena, for testing your damage on a target with a huge hull and regeneration.
Added new recipes for structural blocks at stations.
Added display of ship shops among planetary actions at planets on the map.
Added a new module for the droid destroyer, which significantly increases its effect.
Added the ability to update directly from the Play Market, if the game was downloaded from it.
Added 2 new stickers.
Any large purchases of game currency at once now have a bonus depending on the size of the purchase (the more you bought, the more bonus).
Changes
Extraction complex began to slowly break down with the extraction of ore. Breaks less on small asteroids and more on huge ones.
The target selection is now under the object, for better visibility (does not apply to planets).
The L module of the Destabilizer (Unstable energy) was reduced to M.
The quest "Xeno 2" received training for protection from reflection.
Maintenance packages now repair any items at x2 speed.
Due to complaints about the huge waste of time searching for the last asteroids in an asteroid field with depletion of 3-5% or less, the boundaries of the asteroid field now decrease along with the number of asteroids flying inside (applies only to fields that can end).
Heat dump effect of the Core Overrider now removes 50% of reactor overheating instead of 25%.
Corrections
Removed visual selection errors.
Now removes the empty alliance icon for unknown targets when selecting them as a target, for freeing significantly more space for the name.
The firing delay is now applied correctly when loading an account.
Infinite asteroid fields no longer respawn in C3 (after 1 generation).
Fixed constant crashes and desyncs in finite asteroids when they have less than 20% depletion.
The selection is now lower in layer than the object itself. This made it possible to remove the coloring of the object with the selector color, or the darkening of the sprite from the selection.
TCU now reduces the max by 3 times less energy for Caan ships.
Fixed a bug where nothing would display when trying to click the quest navigation help when the planet was in the same system as the player and you were landed.
The selection size of the player target with a skin is now correct relative to the skin.
New ship features can no longer be removed by the nullification effect.
Any effects that are applied when a ship is destroyed are no longer reapplied to the carrier.
Dumping heat with the Core Overrider now correctly removes part of the effect's strength visually from the player, rather than completely removing the effect, which led to deaths from overheating.
Now shows the need for operator access if you try to access the taxes/minimum energy settings for station module.
Asteroids that appeared relatively recently in C3 are no longer included in the daily respawn list (excluding those with less than 10% saturation).
Nuller now correctly removes the visuals of passive effect of the reflector.
Fixed movement desynchronization during freezing from energy surges or installing afterburners (the target visually moved when frozen).
No longer shows a description of common items on modules.
Fixed the visual display of the radiuses of guns with loaded ammo on the client (including drones).
Fixed the visual removal of guns/droids that were issued in simulations.
Fixed incorrect application of many system/navigation effects, due to which only the effect of the first item worn was taken into account, followed by multiplication by their number. Which led to the power of improved devices not being taken into account after the first one that was not upgraded, or the opposite situation, when the first improved system spread its power to the rest of the non-upgraded ones.
Fixed the incorrect display of energy taken from the polarizer when polarizing armor (showed 25% instead of 13.3%).
Mining bots no longer get lost in depleted fields.
A ship's reactor explosion is now guaranteed to damage it, and not with a 10% chance.
When logging out, asteroid data is now correctly cleared, which previously led to their "teleportation" and incorrect movement after any logout.
The visibility of the upgrade button on the station no longer requires in the issued storage view.
The output of problems when upgrading a ship in sector 1 is now more clearly presented.
