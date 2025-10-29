And now, after three long weeks, I present to you an update with improved interaction with quests!

You'll no longer need to click through each daily quest because you need to figure out what to do or memorize the necessary enemies. And, to avoid even thinking about reading the text, you can simply hover your mouse over a target, and if a star appears over it, it means you need it for one of the quests.

The game's wiki has been expanded and polished more, thanks to player Black&White. Many who created recipes for the station or for other items used screenshots for their purposes. Now you can simply enter the class name, item name and item value, freeing you from the long search for images, saving, loading, etc.

Also a big thank you to Scopophobia for maintaining and creating new pages on the Wiki.

The next development goals will be the player profile, finalizing the dreadnoughts, introducing music and, finally, sector 4.

Interactions with quests

Quest objectives are now highlighted with a quest icon when hovered over. Uncolonized planets that are needed for landing for a quest have their landing ban icon replaced with a quest icon. Includes planets for delivery, targets for destruction, items needed for quest.

Quests for destroying unique mobs will now have localized names where possible.

Now, after manually handing in items for a quest, progress is shown in the upper left.

Added a tracker for active quests: Updated in real time when a quest is handed in/taken/data is updated; All quests are automatically pinned when taken; You can unpin/pin needed quests; The window is transparent for easy clicking on anything through the menu. You can use the bar on the right to scroll, or scroll with your mouse on the far right edge of the text; You can click on the quest name to go to the quest page; Now, thanks to quest progress tracking, the indication that a quest has been completed is displayed in time, and not only after opening the quest menu (green frame around the quest menu).







Target selection and information about it

To remove the need to click on each planet each time to find the one you need, you can now see their name, when you hover over them.

Target information now scales with the camera zoom, thereby maintaining the same size.

Standard names of space objects have been localized (objects that do not have their own personal name).

When aiming at an asteroid field, its ore is now shown next to the name.

Uncolonized planets are now highlighted with a separate icon.

All possible actions on a planet are now displayed when it is selected in the info panel. For example: shops, auction, storage, etc.







New

Added a catalog which shows all recepies of any station modules.

Added a target drone for the arena, for testing your damage on a target with a huge hull and regeneration.

Added new recipes for structural blocks at stations.

Added display of ship shops among planetary actions at planets on the map.

Added a new module for the droid destroyer, which significantly increases its effect.

Added the ability to update directly from the Play Market, if the game was downloaded from it.

Added 2 new stickers.

Any large purchases of game currency at once now have a bonus depending on the size of the purchase (the more you bought, the more bonus).





Changes

Extraction complex began to slowly break down with the extraction of ore. Breaks less on small asteroids and more on huge ones.

The target selection is now under the object, for better visibility (does not apply to planets).

The L module of the Destabilizer (Unstable energy) was reduced to M.

The quest "Xeno 2" received training for protection from reflection.

Maintenance packages now repair any items at x2 speed.

Due to complaints about the huge waste of time searching for the last asteroids in an asteroid field with depletion of 3-5% or less, the boundaries of the asteroid field now decrease along with the number of asteroids flying inside (applies only to fields that can end).

Heat dump effect of the Core Overrider now removes 50% of reactor overheating instead of 25%.





Corrections