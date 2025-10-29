 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20587825 Edited 29 October 2025 – 10:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a loading screen bug.

- Increased the speed at which nuts drop and decreased movement speed.

- Further reduced the volume of the sound made when lining up three or more nuts.

- Fixed an issue where the Japanese and English names of the Toucan sisters were overlapping on the character selection screen.

Changed files in this update

