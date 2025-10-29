- Fixed a loading screen bug.
- Increased the speed at which nuts drop and decreased movement speed.
- Further reduced the volume of the sound made when lining up three or more nuts.
- Fixed an issue where the Japanese and English names of the Toucan sisters were overlapping on the character selection screen.
Second update on October 29, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3394902
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update