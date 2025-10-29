 Skip to content
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20587800 Edited 29 October 2025 – 10:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A DAY OUT IN HELL UPDATE

Introducing Update 1.9: Halloween in Hell — packed with new cosmetics, new weapons, and more!


New Hell Case

Enter Hell and end the demon invasion of Earth.

New Clothing

New Halloween and Cult themed clothing.

New Content:

  • Added new HELL Cases

  • FOB Halloween Decorations return!

  • FOB Seasonal Change — Fall vibes are here

  • Limited-time discount on Halloween FOB parts

  • New Demon Shotgun

  • New Holy Molotov throwable

  • Higher payouts for “Halloween Land” & “Nightmare Realm” cases (limited time!)

  • New Cosmetics

  • New Achievement "Demon's Dilemma"

Improvements:

  • Added button prompts on favorites bar

  • High latency warning icon for unstable connections

We really appreciate everyone’s patience and support — seriously, you all keep this project alive.

So grab your gear, light up that Holy Molotov, and get ready… because this Halloween’s just getting started.

As always, stay safe, and spooky hunting!


