A DAY OUT IN HELL UPDATE

Introducing Update 1.9: Halloween in Hell — packed with new cosmetics, new weapons, and more!



New Hell Case

Enter Hell and end the demon invasion of Earth.

New Clothing

New Halloween and Cult themed clothing.

New Content:

Added new HELL Cases

FOB Halloween Decorations return!

FOB Seasonal Change — Fall vibes are here

Limited-time discount on Halloween FOB parts

New Demon Shotgun

New Holy Molotov throwable

Higher payouts for “Halloween Land” & “Nightmare Realm” cases (limited time!)

New Cosmetics

New Achievement "Demon's Dilemma"

Improvements:

Added button prompts on favorites bar

High latency warning icon for unstable connections

We really appreciate everyone’s patience and support — seriously, you all keep this project alive.

So grab your gear, light up that Holy Molotov, and get ready… because this Halloween’s just getting started.

As always, stay safe, and spooky hunting!



