A DAY OUT IN HELL UPDATE
Introducing Update 1.9: Halloween in Hell — packed with new cosmetics, new weapons, and more!
New Hell Case
Enter Hell and end the demon invasion of Earth.
New Clothing
New Halloween and Cult themed clothing.
New Content:
Added new HELL Cases
FOB Halloween Decorations return!
FOB Seasonal Change — Fall vibes are here
Limited-time discount on Halloween FOB parts
New Demon Shotgun
New Holy Molotov throwable
Higher payouts for “Halloween Land” & “Nightmare Realm” cases (limited time!)
New Cosmetics
New Achievement "Demon's Dilemma"
Improvements:
Added button prompts on favorites bar
High latency warning icon for unstable connections
We really appreciate everyone’s patience and support — seriously, you all keep this project alive.
So grab your gear, light up that Holy Molotov, and get ready… because this Halloween’s just getting started.
As always, stay safe, and spooky hunting!
Changed files in this update