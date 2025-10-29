 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20587794 Edited 29 October 2025 – 12:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- New ship models.

- Ships are now larger and occupy a 3x3 tile area on the map, compared to just 1 tile previously.

- Spies can now wade waist-deep in water. This allows them to bypass a fence adjacent to the shore and infiltrate an enemy base.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1873751
