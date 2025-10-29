- New ship models.
- Ships are now larger and occupy a 3x3 tile area on the map, compared to just 1 tile previously.
- Spies can now wade waist-deep in water. This allows them to bypass a fence adjacent to the shore and infiltrate an enemy base.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
- New ship models.
- Ships are now larger and occupy a 3x3 tile area on the map, compared to just 1 tile previously.
- Spies can now wade waist-deep in water. This allows them to bypass a fence adjacent to the shore and infiltrate an enemy base.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update