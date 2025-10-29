 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20587750 Edited 29 October 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Changed [Duel Master] talent for [Ni Fanchen] to [Combat Master]. Now it will be properly usable for [Ni Fanchen]

  • Adjusted the calculation method of the [Abyss Wanderer] Ability for [Katniss Shaded]. Changing it from calculating her own Leadership to the total number of deployed squads in the team

  • Adjusted the reward for the [EXCLUSIVE RELEASE] Mission. If players have completed the [EXCLUSIVE RELEASE] Mission before, rewards will be directly delivered after this update

  • Increased the battle difficulty of [Yun Zhongyue] at the [Mist Valley] interaction point and increased battle rewards

  • Increased the attribute bonus in [Attribute Check]. Now, for every 2 points above the threshold, you will gain 1 additional bonus point

  • Decreased the combat difficulty in [FRIEND'S FUNERAL] Mission. Reinforcements will be stronger now

  • Removed the usage restriction for the [Divine Intervention] Skill. [Clem] can properly use it now.

  • Adjusted the Passive Skill damage granted by [Lightforged Amber]

  • Updated the character portrait for [Sunn]

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] could be accepted abnormally. The current [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] and [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Missions will be cleared first. If the player is born as Chen-Yuan and has just completed the [BANDIT CALAMITY] Mission, [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] will restart; otherwise, it will not be reactivated

  • Fixed an issue where spirit turtles would be stuck in the [BORN AS DRAGONS] Mission

  • Fixed an abnormal effect with the [Strict Military Discipline] ability after loading a save

  • Fixed an issue where [Seven Blades Executioner], [The End Nighthaunt], and [Shadow Blessed] were improperly displayed as having 0 Attack

  • Fixed display issues with the [Sand Shroud] and [Breath of Fear] Abilities

  • Fixed an issue where certain talent nodes for [Su Wanyin] could not be properly activated

  • Fixed an issue where legions could be improperly created in mysterious realms

Others

  • If players accidentally sell the required item for soldier promotion in the previous save, we will send a new one after the update

