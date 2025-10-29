Adjustments
Changed [Duel Master] talent for [Ni Fanchen] to [Combat Master]. Now it will be properly usable for [Ni Fanchen]
Adjusted the calculation method of the [Abyss Wanderer] Ability for [Katniss Shaded]. Changing it from calculating her own Leadership to the total number of deployed squads in the team
Adjusted the reward for the [EXCLUSIVE RELEASE] Mission. If players have completed the [EXCLUSIVE RELEASE] Mission before, rewards will be directly delivered after this update
Increased the battle difficulty of [Yun Zhongyue] at the [Mist Valley] interaction point and increased battle rewards
Increased the attribute bonus in [Attribute Check]. Now, for every 2 points above the threshold, you will gain 1 additional bonus point
Decreased the combat difficulty in [FRIEND'S FUNERAL] Mission. Reinforcements will be stronger now
Removed the usage restriction for the [Divine Intervention] Skill. [Clem] can properly use it now.
Adjusted the Passive Skill damage granted by [Lightforged Amber]
Updated the character portrait for [Sunn]
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] could be accepted abnormally. The current [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] and [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Missions will be cleared first. If the player is born as Chen-Yuan and has just completed the [BANDIT CALAMITY] Mission, [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] will restart; otherwise, it will not be reactivated
Fixed an issue where spirit turtles would be stuck in the [BORN AS DRAGONS] Mission
Fixed an abnormal effect with the [Strict Military Discipline] ability after loading a save
Fixed an issue where [Seven Blades Executioner], [The End Nighthaunt], and [Shadow Blessed] were improperly displayed as having 0 Attack
Fixed display issues with the [Sand Shroud] and [Breath of Fear] Abilities
Fixed an issue where certain talent nodes for [Su Wanyin] could not be properly activated
Fixed an issue where legions could be improperly created in mysterious realms
Others
If players accidentally sell the required item for soldier promotion in the previous save, we will send a new one after the update
