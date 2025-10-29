 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20587688
Update notes via Steam Community

Introducing the All-New Task System!

We welcome both new and returning players to try out our latest update—the Task System! This also signifies that the achievement system in the game is just around the corner!

