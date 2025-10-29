 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20587617 Edited 29 October 2025 – 10:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[v.452113]

This patch includes a few more fixes, but specifically a fix for the Forget reward.

Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.

  • Fixed major bug where you couldn't Forget unit cards
  • Adjusted the pre-refined rarities of offered Lantern cards so that it's slightly less random and more consistent
  • Decreased the unlock requirements for various unit-specific modifiers in the Vault Configuration screen from 25 to 16
  • Fixed bug where Tar Splatter would deduct Command when Recycling/Reserving it
  • Fixed bug where turning in a second Ancient Data Log wouldn't do anything

