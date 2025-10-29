[v.452113]
This patch includes a few more fixes, but specifically a fix for the Forget reward.
Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.
- Fixed major bug where you couldn't Forget unit cards
- Adjusted the pre-refined rarities of offered Lantern cards so that it's slightly less random and more consistent
- Decreased the unlock requirements for various unit-specific modifiers in the Vault Configuration screen from 25 to 16
- Fixed bug where Tar Splatter would deduct Command when Recycling/Reserving it
- Fixed bug where turning in a second Ancient Data Log wouldn't do anything
