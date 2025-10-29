Hey Survivor!

It’s been two days since MIMESIS launched in Early Access, and our dev team has been carefully going through every single piece of feedback you’ve shared.

We’ve rolled out an update to fix urgent bugs and adjust balance.

Please make sure to update your game before playing.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players couldn’t use voice chat.

Fixed cases where voice chat would suddenly stop working mid-game.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to get stuck on a black screen when starting.

Fixed several issues that made the game unstable.

If you still run into problems after the update, try restarting the game or letting another player create the room.

It might also be related to regional network restrictions — using a VPN, accelerator, or DPI bypass service (like Zapret) could help.

Balance Adjustments

Added a charger inside the tram.

Changed the outdoor layout on the subway map and added new signposts.

Adjusted scrap spawn rates and composition.

Reduced contamination increase from traps and monsters.

Tweaked monster spawn timings.

Slightly reduced the size of some factory and subway maps.

Others