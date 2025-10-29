Update v1.49 is here!
This update focuses on improving reliability and adding more realistic CNC behavior, including full support for the M0 (PAUSE) command.
🔧 Fixes & Improvements
Milling Machines: Fixed issue where double-clicking to select the vise also triggered through the workpiece.
All Machines: Resolved potential issue causing holes or gaps to appear in the workpiece.
CNC Machine: Fixed rare bug where the tool could fall off the tool holder right after loading the scene when tool break detection was enabled.
CNC Machine: Added full support for the M0 (PAUSE) G-code command — your machine will now stop exactly as expected.
CNC Machine: Fixed display overlapping behind the tool selection window.
Tutorial: Fixed missing or non-loading tutorial clip.
These updates bring better stability, realism, and usability to your machining experience.
As always, thank you for your feedback — it helps make the simulator better with every release!
