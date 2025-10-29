 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20587309 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update v1.49 is here!
This update focuses on improving reliability and adding more realistic CNC behavior, including full support for the M0 (PAUSE) command.

🔧 Fixes & Improvements

  • Milling Machines: Fixed issue where double-clicking to select the vise also triggered through the workpiece.

  • All Machines: Resolved potential issue causing holes or gaps to appear in the workpiece.

  • CNC Machine: Fixed rare bug where the tool could fall off the tool holder right after loading the scene when tool break detection was enabled.

  • CNC Machine: Added full support for the M0 (PAUSE) G-code command — your machine will now stop exactly as expected.

  • CNC Machine: Fixed display overlapping behind the tool selection window.

  • Tutorial: Fixed missing or non-loading tutorial clip.

These updates bring better stability, realism, and usability to your machining experience.
As always, thank you for your feedback — it helps make the simulator better with every release!

