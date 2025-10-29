Just some bug fixes for some staff issues. Nothing with stats but some of this you guys reported them so we dug into what could be causing them and they should be fixed



BUG FIXES

Staff duplication that could happen in some cases has been solved (but let us know if it still happens)

Levels reseting on some hired staff after researching leveling up no longer occurs

Solved a case where staff could be hired and have 0 energy

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates