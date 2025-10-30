Halloween, the perfect time to head out after sunset and see what’s lurking in the dark… if you dare. This patch adds a handful of cosmetic touches to capture the Halloween spirit and set the right eerie mood for your hunts. You’ll find pumpkins decorating lodges and cabins across Nez Perce Valley and Transylvania, and glowing animal eyes lighting up the night on all maps after sunset.



The Halloween patch is now live on all platforms, and runs until November 5, 2025. We’d love to see your best moments from the hunts — share your screenshots with us for a chance to be featured in the next Hunter Log!

Version 1.29 (Build: 169006) patch notes:

Added: Halloween event Animal eyes glow after sunset (except birds and waterfowl) Pumpkins to all lodges and cabins in Transylvania and Nez Perce Valley



We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports via THQ Nordic Redmine. When creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version of the game.

Thank you, and happy haunting!

