Bug fixes
-Update game text to reduce ambiguity;
-Change the setting effect and text description of the full screen window;
-Implement the function of returning to the main menu;
-Fixed the issue of missing skill names for some enemies;
Version changes
-Camera control optimization: Now the camera can be moved through WASD/up, down, left, and right buttons, and the camera zoom can be controlled through ZX/mouse scroll wheel.
-Modify the rendering effect of the scene to avoid objects being too bright.
-Expand the initial entry into the dungeon event.
[Localization]
The following languages have been localized through machine translation:
-French
-Spanish
-Italian language
-Turkish
-Russian language
-Portuguese language
-German language
-Indonesian language
Changed files in this update