Bug fixes

-Update game text to reduce ambiguity;

-Change the setting effect and text description of the full screen window;

-Implement the function of returning to the main menu;

-Fixed the issue of missing skill names for some enemies;

Version changes

-Camera control optimization: Now the camera can be moved through WASD/up, down, left, and right buttons, and the camera zoom can be controlled through ZX/mouse scroll wheel.

-Modify the rendering effect of the scene to avoid objects being too bright.

-Expand the initial entry into the dungeon event.

[Localization]

The following languages have been localized through machine translation:

-French

-Spanish

-Italian language

-Turkish

-Russian language

-Portuguese language

-German language

-Indonesian language