ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
30 October 2025 Build 20587017 Edited 30 October 2025 – 18:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Shovel Knight makes a double appearance!

See him in both Rift AND Crypt of the NecroDancer

Folks, when I tell you the team has been cooking, I mean we’ve been cooking up a full course menu.

For course one and two, we’re serving up the perfect dish for those with a taste for gallant, blue armoured, shovel wielding knights.

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Shovel Knight Character DLC

Shovel Knight digs into the Crypt! Use any shovel at hand to spring from enemy to enemy, unearth treasure, and carve shortcuts deeper into the dungeon! The more you pogo, the stronger your attacks are.

Descend the dungeon to the beat of 15 tracks from Shovel Knight’s original soundtrack by Jake “Virt” Kaufman and Manami Matsumae.

Rift of the NecroDancer: Shovel Knight Music Pack

Dig into the OFFICIAL Shovel Knight Music Pack featuring SIX new Rhythm Rifts by Jake Kaufman:

Pick up the full music pack for 25% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/60264/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Shovel_Knight_Music_Pack

And finally, for dessert, we’ll be adding a FREE UNBEATABLE track to Rift to celebrate UNBEATABLE’s launch on November 6. UNBEATABLE is also adding a couple of free Rift tracks into their game too. We’re SO psyched to be a part of their launch!

That’s what we’ve got for you today! To celebrate this special launch, we have a Weekend Deal and Franchise Sale set up with Steam. You can access all the things we have available at

Check out the full franchise sale!

Hidden treasures await – in more places than you might think. 🪙👀 

Until next time!

Crypt of the NecroDancer v4.2.0 is now available!

New DLC: Shovel Knight

🆕 New character

  • Shovel Knight:

    • Use key combos to move in all 8 directions!

    • New ability: SHOVEL DROP! Leap onto enemies to hit them from above with your shovel!

    • Bounce between multiple monsters without landing to hit them even harder!

    • Traverse the Crypt from above by jumping onto walls, crates, chests and shrines!

    • Shatter the ground as you land, uncovering shortcuts to deeper floors!

    • Find stronger shovels to deal even more damage with your ability!

🆕 New soundtrack

  • Shovel Knight soundtrack:

    • Descend the dungeon to the beat of 15 tracks from Shovel Knight's original soundtrack by Jake "Virt" Kaufman and Manami Matsumae!

      • This soundtrack is included in the Shovel Knight DLC.

    • Track list:

      • 1-1 (112 BPM): La Danse Macabre (Lich Yard) by Jake Kaufman

      • 1-2 (128 BPM): An Underlying Problem (The Lost City) by Jake Kaufman

      • 1-3 (150 BPM): In the Halls of the Usurper (Pridemoor Keep) by Jake Kaufman

      • 2-1 (128 BPM): The Buzz in the Grotto (Troupple Pond) by Jake Kaufman

      • 2-2 (150 BPM): The Betrayer (Enchantress Final Form) by Jake Kaufman

      • 2-3 (150 BPM): The Defender (Black Knight Battle) by Jake Kaufman

      • 3-1 (150 BPM): Main Theme by Jake Kaufman

      • 3-2 (150 BPM): High Above the Land (The Flying Machine) by Jake Kaufman

      • 3-3 (180 BPM): The Rival (Black Knight - First Battle) by Jake Kaufman

      • 4-1 (150 BPM): Flowers of Antimony (The Explodatorium) by Manami Matsumae

      • 4-2 (180 BPM): Strike the Earth! (Plains of Passage) by Jake Kaufman

      • 4-3 (200 BPM): A Thousand Leagues Below (Iron Whale) by Manami Matsumae

      • 5-1 (150 BPM): Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower) by Jake Kaufman

      • 5-2 (180 BPM): The Vital Vitriol (Plague Knight Battle) by Jake Kaufman

      • 5-3 (200 BPM): Fighting with All of Our Might by Jake Kaufman

    • This soundtrack is enabled by default when playing Shovel Knight.

      • It can be selected for other characters in single-player via the 'Change Soundtrack' menu.

      • Because these songs loop infinitely and have a higher BPM than other soundtracks, using this soundtrack on other characters submits to the "Custom Music" leaderboards.

      • Achievements can still be unlocked while playing with the Shovel Knight soundtrack.

🆕 New features

  • Added a 'Character Restrictions' menu, allowing the host to lock certain characters for everyone in online lobbies

    • This menu can be found in Customize > Custom Rules > Gameplay Options > Character Restrictions

    • Cross-play lobbies will support this feature at a future date

  • Added a gameplay option 'Show dropped items immediately'

    • This makes newly dropped items visible without needing to step off to another tile first

    • Requires 'Show advanced settings' to be enabled in 'Misc options'

🔁 Changes

  • Changed Automatic Spike Traps to behave more consistently in multiplayer

    • Each player now sees a consistent view of Automatic Spike Traps based on their own rhythm

    • Automatic Spike Traps no longer go out of sync when approached by players with different rhythms

  • Changed Cracked Floors to be more visible and use a unique sprite for each zone

⚙️Modding features

  • Added support for specifying the start of looping sections in beatmap files

    • Appending L at the end of a line within the beatmap file loops the track from that beat instead of the start

  • Added module necro.render.filter.TransformFilter

    • This allows any sprite to be resampled using a 2D affine transformation while preserving outlines

    • This is mainly intended for downscaling sprites to generate miniature in-world attachments, and may not preserve stray pixels (e.g. weapon sparkles)

    • To prevent pixels from being detected as "outlines" by this filter, adjust the R/G/B components of at least 25% of transparency-adjacent pixels by 1

  • Added event objectUpdateRowOrder, allowing object Z-order to be changed dynamically

  • Added event objectDescentCheck, allowing exit stairs and trapdoors to be suppressed without side effects

  • Added event assetCollect for registering assets in the "Add files..." menu for resource packs

  • Added parameters showFlash and showQuantity to event.inventoryHUDRenderSlot

  • Added component spriteDynamicRowOrder, enabling the use of event.objectUpdateRowOrder

  • Added component spriteTilesetTexture for changing a sprite's texture based on the tileset

  • Added component itemCastOnKill, which automatically casts a spell when its holder is credited for a kill

  • Added component voiceRunStart for playing a voice line when starting a run for the first time

  • Added component CharacterSkins_skinTemplate for specifying custom skin templates on modded characters

  • Added component characterWithExtraAttachment to add a secondary attachment to character entities

  • Added component characterEquipmentSpriteRowExtendedHead to give each armor its own unique head sprite

  • Added field musicAllowAlternateRhythm.artist to restrict alternate rhythm to specific soundtracks

  • Added kill credit flag Kill.Credit.CAST, which can be used in conjunction with itemCastOnKill

  • Added function ParticleRenderer.getParticleStateTable() to enable low-level manipulation of particles

  • Added support for replacing cutscene audio/video files via Resource Packs

  • Added support for replacing shopkeeper lipmaps via Resource Packs

  • Added debug command compileMod to create legacy .necromod packages

  • Added description text to the power settings menu (Shift+F8, Shift+F9)

  • Changed tween component's sourceX, sourceY, midpointX and midpointY fields from int to float

  • Changed function VertexBuffer.write() to append new vertices when writing past the end of the vertex buffer

  • Changed power settings menu (Shift+F8, Shift+F9) to remember its filter query when closing/reopening the menu

⚒️ Bugfixes

Gameplay bugfixes

  • Fixed Red and Blue Dragons breathing fire or ice twice in a row in rare cases

  • Fixed Shrine of Duplication creating a Mannequin with an incorrect health bar when activated by Chaunter during possession

  • Fixed Shopkeepers possessed by Chaunter dying when entering a new floor

  • Fixed Tar Monsters spawned by Dice Traps being able to destroy Exit Stairs

  • Fixed the weapon wielded by Cadence's penultimate boss not dealing damage on diagonal charge attacks

  • Fixed Melody's final boss skipping the last phase when hit twice in the same beat

  • Fixed Vaults sometimes containing unsuitable items for characters with a limited item pool

  • Fixed Ping tool revealing the location of unopened secret shop entrances

Multiplayer bugfixes

  • Fixed 'Connecting to server' menu sometimes getting stuck on 'Connected' after joining a modded session

  • Fixed local co-op players getting entangled with unrelated players when Shrine of Binding is activated

Engine bugfixes

  • Fixed new DLCs not activating after returning to the lobby from a run that was started in a previous patch

  • Fixed some DLC items appearing grayed-out in the DLC menu, even after being installed

  • Fixed memory issues on some platforms, leading to crashes after extended play sessions

  • Fixed Custom Rules presets not saving on some platforms

  • Fixed renderer logging more verbosely than necessary, leading to performance issues on some systems

  • Fixed player badge sometimes appearing when using the search function in menus or the level editor

Visual bugfixes

  • Fixed Clones not having a unique sprite for Hatsune Miku

  • Fixed stray pixels in some equipment sprites

  • Fixed Crown of Teleportation's equipment sprite being offset incorrectly on some characters

  • Fixed Gluttony Charm, Nazar Charm, Rifle and Blunderbuss being obscured by gold coins on the same tile

  • Fixed long character names overlapping in the lobby character selection room

Modding bugfixes

  • Fixed arena secret room placed in a custom dungeon allowing items to be collected without a fight

  • Fixed unpackaged mods repeatedly downloading packaged dependencies

  • Fixed Sink.updateSunken() using incorrect tile data

  • Fixed an error when an entity without the tween component tries to activate a shrine

  • Fixed an error when subtitles.xml is unavailable

  • Fixed mods failing to download after being logged into mod.io for longer than 1 year

