Shovel Knight makes a double appearance!

See him in both Rift AND Crypt of the NecroDancer

Folks, when I tell you the team has been cooking, I mean we’ve been cooking up a full course menu.

For course one and two, we’re serving up the perfect dish for those with a taste for gallant, blue armoured, shovel wielding knights.

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Shovel Knight Character DLC

Shovel Knight digs into the Crypt! Use any shovel at hand to spring from enemy to enemy, unearth treasure, and carve shortcuts deeper into the dungeon! The more you pogo, the stronger your attacks are.

Descend the dungeon to the beat of 15 tracks from Shovel Knight’s original soundtrack by Jake “Virt” Kaufman and Manami Matsumae.





Rift of the NecroDancer: Shovel Knight Music Pack

Dig into the OFFICIAL Shovel Knight Music Pack featuring SIX new Rhythm Rifts by Jake Kaufman:

And finally, for dessert, we’ll be adding a FREE UNBEATABLE track to Rift to celebrate UNBEATABLE’s launch on November 6. UNBEATABLE is also adding a couple of free Rift tracks into their game too. We’re SO psyched to be a part of their launch!

Crypt of the NecroDancer v4.2.0 is now available!



New DLC: Shovel Knight

🆕 New character

Shovel Knight : Use key combos to move in all 8 directions! New ability: SHOVEL DROP! Leap onto enemies to hit them from above with your shovel! Bounce between multiple monsters without landing to hit them even harder! Traverse the Crypt from above by jumping onto walls, crates, chests and shrines! Shatter the ground as you land, uncovering shortcuts to deeper floors! Find stronger shovels to deal even more damage with your ability!



🆕 New soundtrack

Shovel Knight soundtrack: Descend the dungeon to the beat of 15 tracks from Shovel Knight's original soundtrack by Jake "Virt" Kaufman and Manami Matsumae! This soundtrack is included in the Shovel Knight DLC. Track list: 1-1 ( 112 BPM): La Danse Macabre (Lich Yard) by Jake Kaufman 1-2 ( 128 BPM): An Underlying Problem (The Lost City) by Jake Kaufman 1-3 ( 150 BPM): In the Halls of the Usurper (Pridemoor Keep) by Jake Kaufman 2-1 ( 128 BPM): The Buzz in the Grotto (Troupple Pond) by Jake Kaufman 2-2 ( 150 BPM): The Betrayer (Enchantress Final Form) by Jake Kaufman 2-3 ( 150 BPM): The Defender (Black Knight Battle) by Jake Kaufman 3-1 ( 150 BPM): Main Theme by Jake Kaufman 3-2 ( 150 BPM): High Above the Land (The Flying Machine) by Jake Kaufman 3-3 ( 180 BPM): The Rival (Black Knight - First Battle) by Jake Kaufman 4-1 ( 150 BPM): Flowers of Antimony (The Explodatorium) by Manami Matsumae 4-2 ( 180 BPM): Strike the Earth! (Plains of Passage) by Jake Kaufman 4-3 ( 200 BPM): A Thousand Leagues Below (Iron Whale) by Manami Matsumae 5-1 ( 150 BPM): Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower) by Jake Kaufman 5-2 ( 180 BPM): The Vital Vitriol (Plague Knight Battle) by Jake Kaufman 5-3 ( 200 BPM): Fighting with All of Our Might by Jake Kaufman This soundtrack is enabled by default when playing Shovel Knight. It can be selected for other characters in single-player via the 'Change Soundtrack' menu. Because these songs loop infinitely and have a higher BPM than other soundtracks, using this soundtrack on other characters submits to the "Custom Music" leaderboards. Achievements can still be unlocked while playing with the Shovel Knight soundtrack.



🆕 New features

Added a 'Character Restrictions' menu, allowing the host to lock certain characters for everyone in online lobbies This menu can be found in Customize > Custom Rules > Gameplay Options > Character Restrictions Cross-play lobbies will support this feature at a future date

Added a gameplay option 'Show dropped items immediately' This makes newly dropped items visible without needing to step off to another tile first Requires 'Show advanced settings' to be enabled in 'Misc options'



🔁 Changes

Changed Automatic Spike Traps to behave more consistently in multiplayer Each player now sees a consistent view of Automatic Spike Traps based on their own rhythm Automatic Spike Traps no longer go out of sync when approached by players with different rhythms

Changed Cracked Floors to be more visible and use a unique sprite for each zone

⚙️Modding features

Added support for specifying the start of looping sections in beatmap files Appending L at the end of a line within the beatmap file loops the track from that beat instead of the start

Added module necro.render.filter.TransformFilter This allows any sprite to be resampled using a 2D affine transformation while preserving outlines This is mainly intended for downscaling sprites to generate miniature in-world attachments, and may not preserve stray pixels (e.g. weapon sparkles) To prevent pixels from being detected as "outlines" by this filter, adjust the R/G/B components of at least 25% of transparency-adjacent pixels by 1

Added event objectUpdateRowOrder , allowing object Z-order to be changed dynamically

Added event objectDescentCheck , allowing exit stairs and trapdoors to be suppressed without side effects

Added event assetCollect for registering assets in the "Add files..." menu for resource packs

Added parameters showFlash and showQuantity to event.inventoryHUDRenderSlot

Added component spriteDynamicRowOrder , enabling the use of event.objectUpdateRowOrder

Added component spriteTilesetTexture for changing a sprite's texture based on the tileset

Added component itemCastOnKill , which automatically casts a spell when its holder is credited for a kill

Added component voiceRunStart for playing a voice line when starting a run for the first time

Added component CharacterSkins_skinTemplate for specifying custom skin templates on modded characters

Added component characterWithExtraAttachment to add a secondary attachment to character entities

Added component characterEquipmentSpriteRowExtendedHead to give each armor its own unique head sprite

Added field musicAllowAlternateRhythm.artist to restrict alternate rhythm to specific soundtracks

Added kill credit flag Kill.Credit.CAST , which can be used in conjunction with itemCastOnKill

Added function ParticleRenderer.getParticleStateTable() to enable low-level manipulation of particles

Added support for replacing cutscene audio/video files via Resource Packs

Added support for replacing shopkeeper lipmaps via Resource Packs

Added debug command compileMod to create legacy .necromod packages

Added description text to the power settings menu ( Shift+F8 , Shift+F9 )

Changed tween component's sourceX , sourceY , midpointX and midpointY fields from int to float

Changed function VertexBuffer.write() to append new vertices when writing past the end of the vertex buffer

Changed power settings menu (Shift+F8, Shift+F9) to remember its filter query when closing/reopening the menu

⚒️ Bugfixes

Gameplay bugfixes

Fixed Red and Blue Dragons breathing fire or ice twice in a row in rare cases

Fixed Shrine of Duplication creating a Mannequin with an incorrect health bar when activated by Chaunter during possession

Fixed Shopkeepers possessed by Chaunter dying when entering a new floor

Fixed Tar Monsters spawned by Dice Traps being able to destroy Exit Stairs

Fixed the weapon wielded by Cadence's penultimate boss not dealing damage on diagonal charge attacks

Fixed Melody's final boss skipping the last phase when hit twice in the same beat

Fixed Vaults sometimes containing unsuitable items for characters with a limited item pool

Fixed Ping tool revealing the location of unopened secret shop entrances

Multiplayer bugfixes

Fixed 'Connecting to server' menu sometimes getting stuck on 'Connected' after joining a modded session

Fixed local co-op players getting entangled with unrelated players when Shrine of Binding is activated

Engine bugfixes

Fixed new DLCs not activating after returning to the lobby from a run that was started in a previous patch

Fixed some DLC items appearing grayed-out in the DLC menu, even after being installed

Fixed memory issues on some platforms, leading to crashes after extended play sessions

Fixed Custom Rules presets not saving on some platforms

Fixed renderer logging more verbosely than necessary, leading to performance issues on some systems

Fixed player badge sometimes appearing when using the search function in menus or the level editor

Visual bugfixes

Fixed Clones not having a unique sprite for Hatsune Miku

Fixed stray pixels in some equipment sprites

Fixed Crown of Teleportation's equipment sprite being offset incorrectly on some characters

Fixed Gluttony Charm, Nazar Charm, Rifle and Blunderbuss being obscured by gold coins on the same tile

Fixed long character names overlapping in the lobby character selection room

Modding bugfixes