Shovel Knight makes a double appearance!
See him in both Rift AND Crypt of the NecroDancer
Folks, when I tell you the team has been cooking, I mean we’ve been cooking up a full course menu.
For course one and two, we’re serving up the perfect dish for those with a taste for gallant, blue armoured, shovel wielding knights.
Crypt of the NecroDancer: Shovel Knight Character DLC
Shovel Knight digs into the Crypt! Use any shovel at hand to spring from enemy to enemy, unearth treasure, and carve shortcuts deeper into the dungeon! The more you pogo, the stronger your attacks are.
Descend the dungeon to the beat of 15 tracks from Shovel Knight’s original soundtrack by Jake “Virt” Kaufman and Manami Matsumae.
Rift of the NecroDancer: Shovel Knight Music Pack
Dig into the OFFICIAL Shovel Knight Music Pack featuring SIX new Rhythm Rifts by Jake Kaufman:
Main Theme (FREE to download!)
Pick up the full music pack for 25% off!
And finally, for dessert, we’ll be adding a FREE UNBEATABLE track to Rift to celebrate UNBEATABLE’s launch on November 6. UNBEATABLE is also adding a couple of free Rift tracks into their game too. We’re SO psyched to be a part of their launch!
That’s what we’ve got for you today! To celebrate this special launch, we have a Weekend Deal and Franchise Sale set up with Steam. You can access all the things we have available at
Check out the full franchise sale!
Hidden treasures await – in more places than you might think. 🪙👀
Until next time!
Crypt of the NecroDancer v4.2.0 is now available!
New DLC: Shovel Knight
🆕 New character
Shovel Knight:
Use key combos to move in all 8 directions!
New ability: SHOVEL DROP! Leap onto enemies to hit them from above with your shovel!
Bounce between multiple monsters without landing to hit them even harder!
Traverse the Crypt from above by jumping onto walls, crates, chests and shrines!
Shatter the ground as you land, uncovering shortcuts to deeper floors!
Find stronger shovels to deal even more damage with your ability!
🆕 New soundtrack
Shovel Knight soundtrack:
Descend the dungeon to the beat of 15 tracks from Shovel Knight's original soundtrack by Jake "Virt" Kaufman and Manami Matsumae!
This soundtrack is included in the Shovel Knight DLC.
Track list:
1-1(
112BPM): La Danse Macabre (Lich Yard) by Jake Kaufman
1-2(
128BPM): An Underlying Problem (The Lost City) by Jake Kaufman
1-3(
150BPM): In the Halls of the Usurper (Pridemoor Keep) by Jake Kaufman
2-1(
128BPM): The Buzz in the Grotto (Troupple Pond) by Jake Kaufman
2-2(
150BPM): The Betrayer (Enchantress Final Form) by Jake Kaufman
2-3(
150BPM): The Defender (Black Knight Battle) by Jake Kaufman
3-1(
150BPM): Main Theme by Jake Kaufman
3-2(
150BPM): High Above the Land (The Flying Machine) by Jake Kaufman
3-3(
180BPM): The Rival (Black Knight - First Battle) by Jake Kaufman
4-1(
150BPM): Flowers of Antimony (The Explodatorium) by Manami Matsumae
4-2(
180BPM): Strike the Earth! (Plains of Passage) by Jake Kaufman
4-3(
200BPM): A Thousand Leagues Below (Iron Whale) by Manami Matsumae
5-1(
150BPM): Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower) by Jake Kaufman
5-2(
180BPM): The Vital Vitriol (Plague Knight Battle) by Jake Kaufman
5-3(
200BPM): Fighting with All of Our Might by Jake Kaufman
This soundtrack is enabled by default when playing Shovel Knight.
It can be selected for other characters in single-player via the 'Change Soundtrack' menu.
Because these songs loop infinitely and have a higher BPM than other soundtracks, using this soundtrack on other characters submits to the "Custom Music" leaderboards.
Achievements can still be unlocked while playing with the Shovel Knight soundtrack.
🆕 New features
Added a 'Character Restrictions' menu, allowing the host to lock certain characters for everyone in online lobbies
This menu can be found in Customize > Custom Rules > Gameplay Options > Character Restrictions
Cross-play lobbies will support this feature at a future date
Added a gameplay option 'Show dropped items immediately'
This makes newly dropped items visible without needing to step off to another tile first
Requires 'Show advanced settings' to be enabled in 'Misc options'
🔁 Changes
Changed Automatic Spike Traps to behave more consistently in multiplayer
Each player now sees a consistent view of Automatic Spike Traps based on their own rhythm
Automatic Spike Traps no longer go out of sync when approached by players with different rhythms
Changed Cracked Floors to be more visible and use a unique sprite for each zone
⚙️Modding features
Added support for specifying the start of looping sections in beatmap files
Appending
Lat the end of a line within the beatmap file loops the track from that beat instead of the start
Added module
necro.render.filter.TransformFilter
This allows any sprite to be resampled using a 2D affine transformation while preserving outlines
This is mainly intended for downscaling sprites to generate miniature in-world attachments, and may not preserve stray pixels (e.g. weapon sparkles)
To prevent pixels from being detected as "outlines" by this filter, adjust the R/G/B components of at least 25% of transparency-adjacent pixels by 1
Added event
objectUpdateRowOrder, allowing object Z-order to be changed dynamically
Added event
objectDescentCheck, allowing exit stairs and trapdoors to be suppressed without side effects
Added event
assetCollectfor registering assets in the "Add files..." menu for resource packs
Added parameters
showFlashand
showQuantityto
event.inventoryHUDRenderSlot
Added component
spriteDynamicRowOrder, enabling the use of
event.objectUpdateRowOrder
Added component
spriteTilesetTexturefor changing a sprite's texture based on the tileset
Added component
itemCastOnKill, which automatically casts a spell when its holder is credited for a kill
Added component
voiceRunStartfor playing a voice line when starting a run for the first time
Added component
CharacterSkins_skinTemplatefor specifying custom skin templates on modded characters
Added component
characterWithExtraAttachmentto add a secondary attachment to character entities
Added component
characterEquipmentSpriteRowExtendedHeadto give each armor its own unique head sprite
Added field
musicAllowAlternateRhythm.artistto restrict alternate rhythm to specific soundtracks
Added kill credit flag
Kill.Credit.CAST, which can be used in conjunction with
itemCastOnKill
Added function
ParticleRenderer.getParticleStateTable()to enable low-level manipulation of particles
Added support for replacing cutscene audio/video files via Resource Packs
Added support for replacing shopkeeper lipmaps via Resource Packs
Added debug command
compileModto create legacy
.necromodpackages
Added description text to the power settings menu (Shift+F8, Shift+F9)
Changed
tweencomponent's
sourceX,
sourceY,
midpointXand
midpointYfields from
intto
float
Changed function
VertexBuffer.write()to append new vertices when writing past the end of the vertex buffer
Changed power settings menu (Shift+F8, Shift+F9) to remember its filter query when closing/reopening the menu
⚒️ Bugfixes
Gameplay bugfixes
Fixed Red and Blue Dragons breathing fire or ice twice in a row in rare cases
Fixed Shrine of Duplication creating a Mannequin with an incorrect health bar when activated by Chaunter during possession
Fixed Shopkeepers possessed by Chaunter dying when entering a new floor
Fixed Tar Monsters spawned by Dice Traps being able to destroy Exit Stairs
Fixed the weapon wielded by Cadence's penultimate boss not dealing damage on diagonal charge attacks
Fixed Melody's final boss skipping the last phase when hit twice in the same beat
Fixed Vaults sometimes containing unsuitable items for characters with a limited item pool
Fixed Ping tool revealing the location of unopened secret shop entrances
Multiplayer bugfixes
Fixed 'Connecting to server' menu sometimes getting stuck on 'Connected' after joining a modded session
Fixed local co-op players getting entangled with unrelated players when Shrine of Binding is activated
Engine bugfixes
Fixed new DLCs not activating after returning to the lobby from a run that was started in a previous patch
Fixed some DLC items appearing grayed-out in the DLC menu, even after being installed
Fixed memory issues on some platforms, leading to crashes after extended play sessions
Fixed Custom Rules presets not saving on some platforms
Fixed renderer logging more verbosely than necessary, leading to performance issues on some systems
Fixed player badge sometimes appearing when using the search function in menus or the level editor
Visual bugfixes
Fixed Clones not having a unique sprite for Hatsune Miku
Fixed stray pixels in some equipment sprites
Fixed Crown of Teleportation's equipment sprite being offset incorrectly on some characters
Fixed Gluttony Charm, Nazar Charm, Rifle and Blunderbuss being obscured by gold coins on the same tile
Fixed long character names overlapping in the lobby character selection room
Modding bugfixes
Fixed arena secret room placed in a custom dungeon allowing items to be collected without a fight
Fixed unpackaged mods repeatedly downloading packaged dependencies
Fixed
Sink.updateSunken()using incorrect tile data
Fixed an error when an entity without the
tweencomponent tries to activate a shrine
Fixed an error when
subtitles.xmlis unavailable
Fixed mods failing to download after being logged into mod.io for longer than 1 year
Changed files in this update