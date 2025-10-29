The game no longer soft locks in Multiplayer when a client leaves in the middle of burning cards from a short rest burn phase.

Meteor card “ Living Magma ” bottom action is now correctly classified as a burn card.

The game no longer gets soft locked when using “ Death on Arrival" perk in Quest 43 “ Overrun Barricade ”.

Destroying the debris in Quest 35 “ Scrap Pit ” is no longer possible.

Fixed a game crash when using the bottom action of the Deathwalker card " Strength of the Abyss ”.

The shield of the Vermling Warchief in Road to Frosthaven Quest 4 “Assault on the Warchief” is now getting correctly removed when all Vermling scouts are dead for the current round.

Fixed inconsistencies between text and effect on some monster cards.

The “Ice Shiv” item can now be obtained!

When traveling to quest, now correctly only the quest icon on this specific quest is shown.

Inspecting the “Giant Piranha Pig” now properly displays the monster’s ability cards info.

Fixed a bug where if Meteor was casting “Cloud of ash”, and did not perform an ability, he was still gaining XP.

Traps now only show the icons of effects that they possess.

Added a picture to Winter Road Event 44.

The World Map now cannot be moved while you are in the process of travelling.

Fixed an issue that was showing incorrect damage values after drawing a modifier.

Added missing Quest effects from the special rules text in Quest 35 “Scrap Pit”.

Fixed the event log, when Meteor uses “Hardened Spike”, to say +3 damage and not +1.

You can now correctly skip the second part of the Meteor card “Rain of Fire”.

All pushes drawn from the Meteor perk “Elbow” now get combined into a big push.

Reduced the delay between all players being ready and the round starting.

All negative conditions added to a summon of the Prism get transferred onto him correctly if he uses “Transfer”.

Fixed a few issues with the Meteor card “Deep Fury”.

Fixed the monster spawners round timing in Quest 82 “Expedition North”.

You can now correctly only trap one bear per trap in Quest “A Waiting Game”.

Prism is no longer untargetable for heals when he places “Plague Protocol” as a mode token at the start of a Quest.