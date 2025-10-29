 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20586839 Edited 29 October 2025 – 11:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major issues

  • Fixed a game crash when using the bottom action of the Deathwalker card "Strength of the Abyss”.

  • Fixed more Multiplayer desyncs.

  • Destroying the debris in Quest 35 “Scrap Pit” is no longer possible.

  • The game no longer gets soft locked when using “Death on Arrival" perk in Quest 43 “Overrun Barricade”.

  • Meteor card “Living Magma” bottom action is now correctly classified as a burn card.

  • The game no longer soft locks in Multiplayer when a client leaves in the middle of burning cards from a short rest burn phase.

Minor issues

  • The shield of the Vermling Warchief in Road to Frosthaven Quest 4 “Assault on the Warchief” is now getting correctly removed when all Vermling scouts are dead for the current round.

  • Fixed inconsistencies between text and effect on some monster cards.

  • The “Ice Shiv” item can now be obtained!

  • When traveling to quest, now correctly only the quest icon on this specific quest is shown.

  • Inspecting the “Giant Piranha Pig” now properly displays the monster’s ability cards info.

  • Fixed a bug where if Meteor was casting “Cloud of ash”, and did not perform an ability, he was still gaining XP.

  • Traps now only show the icons of effects that they possess.

  • Added a picture to Winter Road Event 44.

  • The World Map now cannot be moved while you are in the process of travelling.

  • Fixed an issue that was showing incorrect damage values after drawing a modifier.

  • Added missing Quest effects from the special rules text in Quest 35 “Scrap Pit”.

  • Fixed the event log, when Meteor uses “Hardened Spike”, to say +3 damage and not +1.

  • You can now correctly skip the second part of the Meteor card “Rain of Fire”.

  • All pushes drawn from the Meteor perk “Elbow” now get combined into a big push.

  • Reduced the delay between all players being ready and the round starting.

  • All negative conditions added to a summon of the Prism get transferred onto him correctly if he uses “Transfer”.

  • Fixed a few issues with the Meteor card “Deep Fury”.

  • Fixed the monster spawners round timing in Quest 82 “Expedition North”.

  • You can now correctly only trap one bear per trap in Quest “A Waiting Game”.

  • Prism is no longer untargetable for heals when he places “Plague Protocol” as a mode token at the start of a Quest.

  • Updated the special rules in Quest 15 “Ancient Spire” to more clearly explain when and how much the Chaos Lieutenant will heal.

Changed files in this update

