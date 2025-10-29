[color=darkorange][Team Registration][/color]

1) In-game Registration

Registration Period : 10/29 – 11/25 23:59 PST (4 weeks)



(4 weeks) Team Leader must create the line-up via 3vs3 mode



Invite your team member to the line-up



Press [Team Registration] button to submit your entry. This button is activated only when 3 members are in the line-up



All member must agree the entry submission to finish the enrollment



After submission, you can check your team’s Season Rank Score and Ranking



Only top 8 teams with highest Season Rank Score for each region can participate the tournament



Your entry region will be your current matching server. Please check in advance to avoid any issue for region selection



You cannot change your entry region



2) Submitting Leader Form

Submission Period : 10/29 – 11/25 23:59 PST (4 weeks)



Team Leader must submit separate registration form via FreeStyle official tournament website

Link : https://fsesports.joycity.com/web/3on3/main.do





This form is required to collect your contact information when you are eligible for tournament



Team Logo is not required but recommended. If you do not submit the logo, we will put the default logo for your team



Please correctly input all information. Any issue due to misspelling or false information will not be considered.



If you fail to submit the form, your entry will be disregarded



NA : Top 8 teams



EU : Top 8 teams



Asia : Top 8 teams



Top 8 teams with highest total Season Rank Score (Autumn) for each region will advance to the tournament



Seed ticket holder will advance to the tournament regardless of team’s Season Rank Score

If seed ticket holder is willing to participate this season’s tournament, eligible slot for Top 8 will be limited

Only team leader of last tourney’s winner have seed ticket





To be considered, your team must finish the team entry via in-game and team leader must submit the form via website



You cannot change your entry region, and your Season Rank score will be based on your region’s Season Rank. So please check wisely before your entry

For example, your team’s entry is for NA but one of member’s Season Rank is via EU region, his score will be disregarded





If you fail to participate the tournament, next eligible team will be advanced



Once you are advanced, 3on3 team will contact team leader via leader’s email to invite tournament discord



All team members must be enrolled and finish the team check



Failing to finish the team check will cause disqualification



Tournament Schedule :

NA : 12/13 19:00 – 21:00 PST

EU : 12/13 15:00 – 17:00 CEST

ASIA : 12/13 18:00 – 20:00 KST



Reward Distribution : expected to be during 1/7 maintenance





Match Rule :

Quarterfinals: 3vs3, Single Win

Semi-finals to Final: Ranked Mode, Best of 3 games (3 rounds with 1 Match)

3rd Place Match: Ranked Mode, Best of 3 games (3 rounds with 1 Match)





NA tournament will be held on East server



Any issue happens due to network will not be considered (including sudden disconnection)



Detailed time schedule for each team will be announced later



15,000 Points (5,000 Points for 1 person)



Winner Exclusive Accessory



Next Championship Tournament Seed Ticket (Given to team leader)



Jack The Pink Edition T-Shirt



Winner Nametag



9,000 Points (3,000 Points for 1 person)



2nd Place Nametag



4,500 Points (1,500 Points for 1 person)



3rd Place Nametag



1,500 Points (500 Points for 1 person)



4th Place Nametag



600 Points (200 Points for 1 person)



Participation Nametag



Any usage of unauthorized program and showing disrespectful manner towards other players is not allowed. If we find any of your ill-mannered activity during tournament, you will be eliminated



Failure of participating tournament discord (All members) in time will automatically result in disqualification



Failure to participate in the tournament in time will automatically result in disqualification



Failure to submit your entry within submission period will automatically result in disqualification



Any issue due to misinformation via submission form will not be considered. Please enter the information correctly



If you wish to receive Jack The Pink T-Shirt , you must submit a separate form containing your personal information



, you must submit a separate form containing your personal information Your tournament match may be used for our promotion resource. You automatically agree to show your play and nickname



Tournament detail (rule, schedule, notice, reward, etc.) can be changed without notice at any time



This is to gather Team Leader’s contact information and avoid any conflict submission. Please be advised that team leader take the responsibility for entry.



Entry slot for selected region will be limited. For example, if 3 holders decide to participate the tournament and successfully finish the enrollment, only 5 slots will be available.



No, only for your team leader. Please contact your previous team leader if you would like to participate with him.



No, your team will be advanced regardless of your team’s Season Rank score.



Your qualification will be dismissed and team with next eligible rank will advance instead of you



We have to select the best location to cover the widest area. Any inquiry regarding server will be disregarded.



No. You cannot change any information you input. We may contact via your contact information in case your account information is incorrect. But we do not support neither cancellation of the form nor change of the participation region.



You may, but if your Season Rank region is different region from your tournament participation region, your Season Rank score will be dismissed from the calculation.



