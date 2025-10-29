Be the glorious winner of 2025 with our 2025 Championship Tournament!
Who will be the [color=cyan]KING OF STREET BASKETBALL[/color]?
Submit your entry for 2025 tournament and get ready for the fierce fight!
[color=darkorange][Team Registration][/color]
Enroll your entry during submission period for the tournament!
If you fail to enroll your team you will not be considered for candidate.
You must enroll via in-game and team leader must submit registration form via website also.
Here is how to!
1) In-game Registration
- Registration Period : 10/29 – 11/25 23:59 PST (4 weeks)
- Team Leader must create the line-up via 3vs3 mode
- Invite your team member to the line-up
- Press [Team Registration] button to submit your entry. This button is activated only when 3 members are in the line-up
- All member must agree the entry submission to finish the enrollment
- After submission, you can check your team’s Season Rank Score and Ranking
- Only top 8 teams with highest Season Rank Score for each region can participate the tournament
- Your entry region will be your current matching server. Please check in advance to avoid any issue for region selection
- You cannot change your entry region
2) Submitting Leader Form
- Submission Period : 10/29 – 11/25 23:59 PST (4 weeks)
- Team Leader must submit separate registration form via FreeStyle official tournament website
- This form is required to collect your contact information when you are eligible for tournament
- Team Logo is not required but recommended. If you do not submit the logo, we will put the default logo for your team
- Please correctly input all information. Any issue due to misspelling or false information will not be considered.
- If you fail to submit the form, your entry will be disregarded
[color=darkorange][Team Advance][/color]
- NA : Top 8 teams
- EU : Top 8 teams
- Asia : Top 8 teams
- Top 8 teams with highest total Season Rank Score (Autumn) for each region will advance to the tournament
- Seed ticket holder will advance to the tournament regardless of team’s Season Rank Score
- If seed ticket holder is willing to participate this season’s tournament, eligible slot for Top 8 will be limited
- Only team leader of last tourney’s winner have seed ticket
- To be considered, your team must finish the team entry via in-game and team leader must submit the form via website
- You cannot change your entry region, and your Season Rank score will be based on your region’s Season Rank. So please check wisely before your entry
- For example, your team’s entry is for NA but one of member’s Season Rank is via EU region, his score will be disregarded
- If you fail to participate the tournament, next eligible team will be advanced
[color=darkorange][Team Check][/color]
- Once you are advanced, 3on3 team will contact team leader via leader’s email to invite tournament discord
- All team members must be enrolled and finish the team check
- Failing to finish the team check will cause disqualification
[color=darkorange][Tournament Rule][/color]
- Tournament Schedule :
- NA : 12/13 19:00 – 21:00 PST
- EU : 12/13 15:00 – 17:00 CEST
- ASIA : 12/13 18:00 – 20:00 KST
- Reward Distribution : expected to be during 1/7 maintenance
- Match Rule :
- Quarterfinals: 3vs3, Single Win
- Semi-finals to Final: Ranked Mode, Best of 3 games (3 rounds with 1 Match)
- 3rd Place Match: Ranked Mode, Best of 3 games (3 rounds with 1 Match)
- NA tournament will be held on East server
- Any issue happens due to network will not be considered (including sudden disconnection)
- Detailed time schedule for each team will be announced later
[color=darkorange][Tournament Reward][/color]
[color=darkorange]1) Winner Prize :[/color]
- 15,000 Points (5,000 Points for 1 person)
- Winner Exclusive Accessory
- Next Championship Tournament Seed Ticket (Given to team leader)
- Jack The Pink Edition T-Shirt
- Winner Nametag
[color=darkorange]2) 2nd Place Prize :[/color]
- 9,000 Points (3,000 Points for 1 person)
- 2nd Place Nametag
[color=darkorange]3) 3rd Place Prize :[/color]
- 4,500 Points (1,500 Points for 1 person)
- 3rd Place Nametag
[color=darkorange]4) 4th Place Prize :[/color]
- 1,500 Points (500 Points for 1 person)
- 4th Place Nametag
[color=darkorange]5) 5th – 8th Place Prize :[/color]
- 600 Points (200 Points for 1 person)
- Participation Nametag
[color=orangered][Terms & Agreements][/color]
- Any usage of unauthorized program and showing disrespectful manner towards other players is not allowed. If we find any of your ill-mannered activity during tournament, you will be eliminated
- Failure of participating tournament discord (All members) in time will automatically result in disqualification
- Failure to participate in the tournament in time will automatically result in disqualification
- Failure to submit your entry within submission period will automatically result in disqualification
- Any issue due to misinformation via submission form will not be considered. Please enter the information correctly
- If you wish to receive Jack The Pink T-Shirt, you must submit a separate form containing your personal information
- Your tournament match may be used for our promotion resource. You automatically agree to show your play and nickname
- Tournament detail (rule, schedule, notice, reward, etc.) can be changed without notice at any time
[color=red]*[/color]This page is subject to be updated continuously
[color=orange]Q1.[/color] Why only Team Leader register the form?
- This is to gather Team Leader’s contact information and avoid any conflict submission. Please be advised that team leader take the responsibility for entry.
[color=orange]Q2.[/color] What if seed ticket holder participate the tournament?
- Entry slot for selected region will be limited. For example, if 3 holders decide to participate the tournament and successfully finish the enrollment, only 5 slots will be available.
[color=orange]Q3.[/color] I won the last tournament but was not team leader. Do I eligible for seed ticket?
- No, only for your team leader. Please contact your previous team leader if you would like to participate with him.
[color=orange]Q4.[/color] I have seed ticket. Do my team need to be in top 8?
- No, your team will be advanced regardless of your team’s Season Rank score.
[color=orange]Q5.[/color] What if I can’t participate the finals or fail to join discord?
- Your qualification will be dismissed and team with next eligible rank will advance instead of you
[color=orange]Q6.[/color] Why NA tournament is held on East server?
- We have to select the best location to cover the widest area. Any inquiry regarding server will be disregarded.
[color=orange]Q7.[/color] Can I cancel or change the team entry information?
- No. You cannot change any information you input. We may contact via your contact information in case your account information is incorrect. But we do not support neither cancellation of the form nor change of the participation region.
[color=orange]Q8.[/color] I want to participate the different region’s tourney, can I?
- You may, but if your Season Rank region is different region from your tournament participation region, your Season Rank score will be dismissed from the calculation.
[color=yellow]- 3on3 Freestyle Team[/color]
