29 October 2025 Build 20586684 Edited 29 October 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH
Change Log:

* Fixed empty player read crash

* Fixed: zero size menu crash

* Will not create an unused HUD pin menu

* Fixed: save during tutorial, load crash

* fixed: full difficulty was hidden

Changed files in this update

Depot 3582441
