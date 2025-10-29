 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20586591 Edited 29 October 2025 – 10:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Koi-Koi Japan.

Today, we have released the Ver.2.2.10 update, which adds the following new features:

  • Screen resolution adjustment

  • Option to change the number of multiplayer matches

On the lobby search screen, it is displayed like this.

On the lobby creation screen, it is displayed like this.

On the lobby waiting screen, it is displayed like this.

We appreciate your continued support of Koi-Koi Japan.

Zoo Games Links

Publisher Page
Steam Group
Zoo Games Official Website
Zoo Games Official X(Twitter)
Zoo Games Official BlueSky
Zoo Games Official YouTube Channel

Changed files in this update

Windows Koi-Koi Japan [Hanafuda playing cards] Content Depot 364931
  • Loading history…
macOS Koi-Koi Japan [Hanafuda playing cards] OSX Depot 364932
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link