29 October 2025 Build 20586468 Edited 29 October 2025 – 12:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

“The mansion feels different tonight… the curse deepens.”

Halloween has descended upon The Cursed Hour, and with it, the mansion has embraced the spirit of the season — in the most unsettling way possible. Shadows are thicker, whispers are louder, and something new is lurking in the dark halls.

🕯️ New Seasonal Update Highlights

  • Halloween Mansion Overhaul – The cursed mansion is now dressed for the haunting season. Expect eerie decorations, flickering pumpkins, and unsettling surprises hidden throughout the halls.

  • Seasonal Atmosphere Revamp – Dynamic lighting, fog enhancements, and haunting soundscapes bring Halloween to life… or death.

  • Limited-Time Encounters – Strange entities have awakened only for this season. Will you survive their tricks?

  • UI and Performance Improvements – Minor bug fixes and smoother gameplay experience for all explorers of the curse.

🕰️ The Cursed Hour Beckons…

Halloween isn’t just outside your window — it’s inside the mansion now.
Step carefully, listen closely, and remember: the curse is watching.

