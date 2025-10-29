“The mansion feels different tonight… the curse deepens.”

Halloween has descended upon The Cursed Hour, and with it, the mansion has embraced the spirit of the season — in the most unsettling way possible. Shadows are thicker, whispers are louder, and something new is lurking in the dark halls.

🕯️ New Seasonal Update Highlights

Halloween Mansion Overhaul – The cursed mansion is now dressed for the haunting season. Expect eerie decorations, flickering pumpkins, and unsettling surprises hidden throughout the halls.

Seasonal Atmosphere Revamp – Dynamic lighting, fog enhancements, and haunting soundscapes bring Halloween to life… or death.

Limited-Time Encounters – Strange entities have awakened only for this season. Will you survive their tricks?

UI and Performance Improvements – Minor bug fixes and smoother gameplay experience for all explorers of the curse.

🕰️ The Cursed Hour Beckons…

Halloween isn’t just outside your window — it’s inside the mansion now.

Step carefully, listen closely, and remember: the curse is watching.