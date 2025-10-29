Hello, friends and players! We’ve got a new update that should improve the game. It was only possible because of your excellent feedback and reports, and for that, we are truly thankful. And again, please bear with us as we roll this out, and help us make Polylithic better by reporting any bugs or issues on our Discord

Release Notes:

Fixed sometimes non-interactable NPCs

Preload objects to reduce stutters when loading terrain chunks after a cold boot

Improved AI performance when large numbers of NPCs are given tasks

Fixed weapon trails

Fixed Wheat in Story

We Want to Hear From You!

Your feedback is vital to shaping the world of Polylithic. Join the conversation on any of these platforms: