Hello, friends and players! We’ve got a new update that should improve the game. It was only possible because of your excellent feedback and reports, and for that, we are truly thankful. And again, please bear with us as we roll this out, and help us make Polylithic better by reporting any bugs or issues on our Discord
Release Notes:
Fixed sometimes non-interactable NPCs
Preload objects to reduce stutters when loading terrain chunks after a cold boot
Improved AI performance when large numbers of NPCs are given tasks
Fixed weapon trails
Fixed Wheat in Story
Changed files in this update