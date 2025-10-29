Hello everyone!

We’ve just pushed another update focusing on fixing the remaining major progression issues throughout the game. Here’s what has been resolved:

Computer screen disappearing after ~2 seconds — fixed

Car launching/flying away after entering — fixed

Various audio glitches — fixed

Objects randomly disappearing or reappearing — fixed

Invisible wall blocking access during Night 2 — fixed

Incorrect voice lines — fixed

Thank you all again for your patience and support ❤️

If you encounter any additional issues, please contact us through our Discord server — it helps us improve the game for everyone.