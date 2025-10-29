 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20586031 Edited 29 October 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We’ve just pushed another update focusing on fixing the remaining major progression issues throughout the game. Here’s what has been resolved:

  • Computer screen disappearing after ~2 seconds — fixed

  • Car launching/flying away after entering — fixed

  • Various audio glitches — fixed

  • Objects randomly disappearing or reappearing — fixed

  • Invisible wall blocking access during Night 2 — fixed

  • Incorrect voice lines — fixed

Thank you all again for your patience and support ❤️

If you encounter any additional issues, please contact us through our Discord server — it helps us improve the game for everyone.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3816171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link