Hello everyone!
We’ve just pushed another update focusing on fixing the remaining major progression issues throughout the game. Here’s what has been resolved:
Computer screen disappearing after ~2 seconds — fixed
Car launching/flying away after entering — fixed
Various audio glitches — fixed
Objects randomly disappearing or reappearing — fixed
Invisible wall blocking access during Night 2 — fixed
Incorrect voice lines — fixed
Thank you all again for your patience and support ❤️
If you encounter any additional issues, please contact us through our Discord server — it helps us improve the game for everyone.
Changed files in this update