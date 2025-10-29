 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20585992 Edited 29 October 2025 – 07:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
we have patched some bugs but disabled for 1-2 weeks the PHYSICS BIKE; because we migrated all our project intoa different pc and for some reasons some bugs occurred with engine, this is why some materials and things may have a different name, but we have fixed some bugs and since i didnt want to wait other week and delay it i release with some fixes + bike disabled for issues wich will be fixed soon

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit ProjectIV: Ragdoll Content Depot 1861611
