29 October 2025 Build 20585927 Edited 29 October 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Stalkers.

This is the Dungeon Stalkers Development Team.

Dungeon Stalkers has finally officially launched on October 29, 2025!

Thanks to the continuous efforts of the Dungeon Stalkers development team and

the support of many Stalkers,

Regular Season 1 has begun.

We hope you will invite your friends to enjoy Dungeon Stalkers with us,

and we will strive to create a more enjoyable game with you through various events and more during the season.

Detailed update notes for Regular Season 1 are available at the link below.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2468730/view/573772095638470676

See you in the dungeon!

