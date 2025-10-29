Hello, Stalkers.

This is the Dungeon Stalkers Development Team.



Dungeon Stalkers has finally officially launched on October 29, 2025!



Thanks to the continuous efforts of the Dungeon Stalkers development team and

the support of many Stalkers,

Regular Season 1 has begun.



We hope you will invite your friends to enjoy Dungeon Stalkers with us,

and we will strive to create a more enjoyable game with you through various events and more during the season.



Detailed update notes for Regular Season 1 are available at the link below.



See you in the dungeon!