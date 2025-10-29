Added

Added a "starter pack" item to the store, where you can select a free bundle of starter items.,

Added the ability to exclude evidence from the evidence list, to exclude ghosts it can't be within the ghost list,

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the door in Willow Creek would clip through furniture.,

Fixed a bug where the crucifix would drop on the floor after being used.,

Fixed a bug where you could walk through the backside of the tent.,

Fixed a bug where there was floating papers in the stairs in Rookridge,

Fixed a bug where you could place items certain places and not be able to pick it up anymore.,