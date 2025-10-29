 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20585902 Edited 29 October 2025 – 07:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added the ability to exclude evidence from the evidence list, to exclude ghosts it can't be within the ghost list,

  • Added a "starter pack" item to the store, where you can select a free bundle of starter items.,

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the door in Willow Creek would clip through furniture.,

  • Fixed a bug where the crucifix would drop on the floor after being used.,

  • Fixed a bug where you could walk through the backside of the tent.,

  • Fixed a bug where there was floating papers in the stairs in Rookridge,

  • Fixed a bug where you could place items certain places and not be able to pick it up anymore.,

  • Fixed the quality bug where the graphics would look really ugly and weird, and all lit up at night,

Balancing

  • Decreased the chance of the ghost saying 'no' to the dowsing rods.,

  • Removed the cleaner bucket in Willow Creek that was blocking players,

  • Increased the range and intensity of the flashlight drastically,

  • Decreased the hunt chance of the ghost,

  • Decreased the rate of which the anxiety decreases,

Changes

  • The UV handprint is now bright green compared to being black and hard to see.,

  • Further reduced the blur of the night vision,

  • Increased the brightness of the night vision,

  • EMF is now less frequent and doesnt always give off a signal,

  • Added a "Your Inventory" text on where you add your equipment to avoid confusion,

Misc

  • Fixed naming inconsistencies for items in menus.

