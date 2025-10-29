Added
Added the ability to exclude evidence from the evidence list, to exclude ghosts it can't be within the ghost list,
Added a "starter pack" item to the store, where you can select a free bundle of starter items.,
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the door in Willow Creek would clip through furniture.,
Fixed a bug where the crucifix would drop on the floor after being used.,
Fixed a bug where you could walk through the backside of the tent.,
Fixed a bug where there was floating papers in the stairs in Rookridge,
Fixed a bug where you could place items certain places and not be able to pick it up anymore.,
Fixed the quality bug where the graphics would look really ugly and weird, and all lit up at night,
Balancing
Decreased the chance of the ghost saying 'no' to the dowsing rods.,
Removed the cleaner bucket in Willow Creek that was blocking players,
Increased the range and intensity of the flashlight drastically,
Decreased the hunt chance of the ghost,
Decreased the rate of which the anxiety decreases,
Changes
The UV handprint is now bright green compared to being black and hard to see.,
Further reduced the blur of the night vision,
Increased the brightness of the night vision,
EMF is now less frequent and doesnt always give off a signal,
Added a "Your Inventory" text on where you add your equipment to avoid confusion,
Misc
Fixed naming inconsistencies for items in menus.
