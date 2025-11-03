Fixes & Adjustments

Replaced the supply for both online matches.

$19.99 → $29.99

・The short-term Ranked Match season “Amuse” has begun! Players who participate in at least one Ranked Match during the season will receive a special frame and card decoration after the event ends.・Some cards from Northern Enchantress: Second Edition, previously introduced in the beta implementation, are making a return.・Minor bugs have been fixed.In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!With the official release of HEART of CROWN Online as a full version, the software price will be revised as follows.To coincide with this, the final sale before the price change will be held starting November 4!This will be the last chance to grab HEART of CROWN Online at its current price—don’t miss it!If you already own HEART of CROWN Online, please take this opportunity to spread the word to your friends as well!