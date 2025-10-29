## General
* Reworked Acrin Spawnrider attack visual and sound effect.
* Planar Phlebotomizer can now target tiles with caches, but no longer tiles with forests (to be consistent with Conjure Bleed and where Bleed normally occurs).
## Balance
* Caitiffs with Infinite active no longer give experience on death.
* The Sure Thing cost no longer scales with pace.
## Bug Fixes
* Fixed Elusive not working.
* Fixed issues when killing a Caitiff with a Deformity.
Version 1.2.3
