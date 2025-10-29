 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20585724 Edited 29 October 2025 – 07:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
## General
* Reworked Acrin Spawnrider attack visual and sound effect.
* Planar Phlebotomizer can now target tiles with caches, but no longer tiles with forests (to be consistent with Conjure Bleed and where Bleed normally occurs).

## Balance
* Caitiffs with Infinite active no longer give experience on death.
* The Sure Thing cost no longer scales with pace.

## Bug Fixes
* Fixed Elusive not working.
* Fixed issues when killing a Caitiff with a Deformity.

Changed files in this update

