## General

* Reworked Acrin Spawnrider attack visual and sound effect.

* Planar Phlebotomizer can now target tiles with caches, but no longer tiles with forests (to be consistent with Conjure Bleed and where Bleed normally occurs).



## Balance

* Caitiffs with Infinite active no longer give experience on death.

* The Sure Thing cost no longer scales with pace.



## Bug Fixes

* Fixed Elusive not working.

* Fixed issues when killing a Caitiff with a Deformity.