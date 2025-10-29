29.10.2025 game update
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes were made to the game during maintenance today:
🔹A new battle pass has begun: "Day of the Dead."
🔹A new season of the Furious Arena has begun.
🔹A new season of the Bottomless Dungeons has begun.
🔹A new season of the Altar Defense Arena has begun.
🔹A new season of the PvP Arena has begun.
Have a nice game!
