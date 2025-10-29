 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20585598 Edited 29 October 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


The following changes were made to the game during maintenance today:

🔹A new battle pass has begun: "Day of the Dead."
🔹A new season of the Furious Arena has begun.
🔹A new season of the Bottomless Dungeons has begun.
🔹A new season of the Altar Defense Arena has begun.
🔹A new season of the PvP Arena has begun.

Have a nice game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Sphere III: Enchanted World Ru Depot 397041
