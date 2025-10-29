Good news, commanders!
We’ve released a patch that resolves the black screen issue that affected some players when loading missions.
If you previously experienced this problem, please update Expansion VR to the latest version. The fix restores normal mission loading and ensures full visual performance.
Thank you for your patience and feedback — your reports helped us identify and resolve the issue quickly.
Update now and get back to commanding the battlefield!
patch v1.3.727
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update