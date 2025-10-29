 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20585411
Update notes via Steam Community
Good news, commanders!
We’ve released a patch that resolves the black screen issue that affected some players when loading missions.

If you previously experienced this problem, please update Expansion VR to the latest version. The fix restores normal mission loading and ensures full visual performance.

Thank you for your patience and feedback — your reports helped us identify and resolve the issue quickly.

Update now and get back to commanding the battlefield!

Changed files in this update

