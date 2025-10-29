New Additions and Adjustments:
- Added automatic Remnants modification. All Remnants can now be automatically modified, and modification reminders can be set.
- The trigger effect of Holy Judgement - Enchantment can now be triggered by melee summons.
- The "Melee Skills apply Armor Break on hit" effect of Relic - Sundering Blade now also applies to summons.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the damage over time critical strike chance bonus provided by Relic - Deadly Corrosion did not apply to some damage over time caused by summons.
- Fixed an error in the resource requirement color display at the Craftsman's Modification section when resources were insufficient.
