29 October 2025 Build 20585401 Edited 29 October 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
New Additions and Adjustments:

  • Added automatic Remnants modification. All Remnants can now be automatically modified, and modification reminders can be set.
  • The trigger effect of Holy Judgement - Enchantment can now be triggered by melee summons.
  • The "Melee Skills apply Armor Break on hit" effect of Relic - Sundering Blade now also applies to summons.


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the damage over time critical strike chance bonus provided by Relic - Deadly Corrosion did not apply to some damage over time caused by summons.
  • Fixed an error in the resource requirement color display at the Craftsman's Modification section when resources were insufficient.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
macOS 64-bit Depot 2494812
