Bug fixes

-Fixed an issue where being on an elevated surface, such as the countertops, would prevent enemies from pathing to you

-Fixed an issue where you could move certain enemies by bumping into them



Quality of life changes

-Added a toggle in the pause menu for the blue arrow that guides you to the nearest object. You can now play on hard mode by toggling it off.

-Made it so all sound sliders in the option menu can be set to 200%, as the game is very quiet for some people.



<3