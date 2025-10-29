Bug fixes
-Fixed an issue where being on an elevated surface, such as the countertops, would prevent enemies from pathing to you
-Fixed an issue where you could move certain enemies by bumping into them
Quality of life changes
-Added a toggle in the pause menu for the blue arrow that guides you to the nearest object. You can now play on hard mode by toggling it off.
-Made it so all sound sliders in the option menu can be set to 200%, as the game is very quiet for some people.
