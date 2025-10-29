G'day Rat Racers,

This small update contains improvements for the online mode; Bombs in particular should be more reliable now. :)

Fixed a visual bug where Missile Exhaust smoke sometimes had visible gaps when the Missile was at it's top speed.

Overhauled the Bomb's latency compensation to fix an issue where sometimes thrown Bombs would explode immediately. This also resolves the known issue "Sometimes thrown bombs in online races will either miss on your screen but explode on other clients, or explode but miss on other clients. This doesn't affect dropped Bombs" present in the original online update.

Made race countdown synchronisation more accurate in cases where the "real" half-RTT can be reliably measured.

Known issues:

Rarely, Missiles will target the wrong player across clients in online races and/or appear to miss a target on screen but still hit on other clients anyway.

Coconuts on Beach may occasionally desync at higher average latencies when players are at slightly different positions across clients while simultaneously being close enough to an Exploding Coconut to make it detonate.

Replays recorded from online races may playback incorrectly. An overhaul to the Replay File Format will be addressing this in a future update. In particular: Item playback in replay files recorded from online races will be incorrect in most cases, due to item spawn positions being different.

Sometimes Item use playback in a replay file will erroneously spawn multiple copies of an item if the replay was recorded from an online race and the non-local player throwing the items in question were experiencing packet loss at the time of recording.

Mobile networks may disconnect mid-race if the physical device providing internet switches between Mobile Network Towers. For this reason, Mobile Networks are not officially supported for online play, but they should otherwise work.

Using "Reduce Latency" on Windows with D3D11 can reduce performance significantly. This is a Unity limitation that can't be worked around. A powerful CPU will still allow enabling this setting if your computer cannot run the Vulkan Backend without crashing.

Missiles occasionally emit a glitch trail when fired shortly after another missile despawned. This is entirely cosmetic and doesn't affect Missile operation.

Menu select sounds don't currently play in the Replay List box.

Menu select sounds for the first two selections fail to play after "pressing START" at the title screen.

PS4, PS5 and Xbox gamepads on Linux may display unusual names for button prompts instead of their correct names.