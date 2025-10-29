Hi Scavs! Hotfix 0.8.6.2 is now live.
Update 0.8.6.2
Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.
TUNING ADJUSTMENTS / IMPROVEMENTS
Loot drop rates have been adjusted in the tunnels.
Randomized tunnels will no longer pick the exact same layout 2x in a row.
BUG FIXES
Fix for not being able to retrieve the tombstone if a Scav perishes in the tunnels.
NOTE: if the tunnels change / randomize (either by joining a new server or by time) the tombstone will still be lost.
Fixed potential issue where successfully defending the Innards from water thieves may result in a fail condition anyway.
Fix for the hazards (steam and electrical hazards) not replicating correctly in the tunnels.
Fix for some playable characters having floating magazines follow them after a reload.
The SVD, Kriss Vector 45, and the SCAR now properly muffle shots when a barrel with an integrated suppressor is attached.
Fix for potentially getting stuck in a hit react after a heavy hit.
Fixed an issue where some characters would see the “rig weight is impacting your stamina” warning incorrectly.
