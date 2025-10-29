 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20585134 Edited 29 October 2025 – 14:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Scavs! Hotfix 0.8.6.2 is now live.

Update 0.8.6.2

Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.

  • TUNING ADJUSTMENTS / IMPROVEMENTS

    • Loot drop rates have been adjusted in the tunnels.

    • Randomized tunnels will no longer pick the exact same layout 2x in a row.

  • BUG FIXES

    • Fix for not being able to retrieve the tombstone if a Scav perishes in the tunnels. 

      • NOTE: if the tunnels change / randomize (either by joining a new server or by time) the tombstone will still be lost.

    • Fixed potential issue where successfully defending the Innards from water thieves may result in a fail condition anyway.

    • Fix for the hazards (steam and electrical hazards) not replicating correctly in the tunnels.

    • Fix for some playable characters having floating magazines follow them after a reload.

    • The SVD, Kriss Vector 45, and the SCAR now properly muffle shots when a barrel with an integrated suppressor is attached.

    • Fix for potentially getting stuck in a hit react after a heavy hit.

    • Fixed an issue where some characters would see the “rig weight is impacting your stamina” warning incorrectly.

