BUG FIXES

Fix for not being able to retrieve the tombstone if a Scav perishes in the tunnels. NOTE: if the tunnels change / randomize (either by joining a new server or by time) the tombstone will still be lost.

Fixed potential issue where successfully defending the Innards from water thieves may result in a fail condition anyway.

Fix for the hazards (steam and electrical hazards) not replicating correctly in the tunnels.

Fix for some playable characters having floating magazines follow them after a reload.

The SVD, Kriss Vector 45, and the SCAR now properly muffle shots when a barrel with an integrated suppressor is attached.

Fix for potentially getting stuck in a hit react after a heavy hit.