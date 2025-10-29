Blender 4.5.4 LTS features important bug fixes. It is released on the v4.5 - Stable - LTS branch. You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v4.5 - Stable - Stable.





Patch Notes





* Blender 4.5.3 fails to compile with OpenColorIO 2.5.0. (#147227)

* OpenEXR: Support reading multipart files with full channel names. (138e8fbf1bd85a081682f6d44d8bd73e993560ff)

* Render: Forward compatibility for Blender 5.0 pass renames. (738209b2bee5be0ac4946ab5511f1644f2ac3391)

* Illegal address when rendering with a custom camera in 4.5. (#145544)

* UV Editor: Lock Pinned Islands in UV packing not working with UDIMs. (#141293)

* Armature Symmetrize not symmetrizing Display Type prop. (#145190)

* Crash when Capture Screenshot Preview. (#145719)

* Regression: 3D cursor misaligned with axes in certain viewport rotations. (#145028)

* Crash when opening old file with undefined node. (#145675)

* USD Import: Fails to respect path user preference. (#145856)

* VSE: from 4.5 right click select doesn't work with Blade Tool. (#145715)

* Fix: VSE: Metastack channel preview with negative values. (f974c598f9a)

* Crash on pasting VSE strip with driver. (#145629)

* Fix: GPU: Avoid accessing GLContext after it is destroyed. (e8b7e144e04)

* VRAM leak when Stereoscopy and motion blur are both enabled. (#145743)

* Crash when switching view layer after undoing deleting/unlinking of certain object types. (#145848)

* Fix #145932: Relax Face Set brush can corrupt mesh. (#145952)

* Crash using playhead snapping in VSE in new scene. (#145890)

* Blender 4.5 freezes with blank output colour management settings. (#146042)

* Vulkan: Render Preview Error with Multiple 3D Viewports. (#145961)

* Blender sometimes crashes when using resize detail button in dyntopo mode on a mesh with resolution higher than 500. (#146233)

* Viewport Compositor: Render Layer input will not pass thru. (#146133)

* 4.2.5 LTS - 5.0.0 alpha: Crashing after using UV Sculpt Tools in New Scene. (#145879)

* Rigify: Actions Feature does not use Slotted Actions. (#144641)

* .glb file import error on Blender 4.5. (#142867)

* OpenGL: Curve control points are extremely small when first displayed. (#146501)

* Possible Relax vertices in UV crash (wrong uv_sculpt size, missing defaults). (#132016)

* User interface artifacting with Vulkan on Qualcomm. (#145315)

* Fix #147340: EEVEE: Crash on failed world material compilation. (#147445)

* Grease Pencil: Hardness property doesn't affect Square line type. (#147147)

* Fix: Cycles: MetalRT motion curves setup bug. (#146568)

* Can't select verts/edges/faces behind wire/bounds objects while retopology overlay is on. (#145993)

* Crash when exporting alembic with Color Attributes. (#146822)

* Moving a empty material after joining objects crashes Blender (backport request). (#146878)

* Node Wrangler: Add Principled Setup plugs bump textures into filter width. (#146679)

* Fix: VSE: Propagate split to connected strips by default. (22d9b4ff719)

* Fix: USD: Camera FStop of 0 means no depth of field. (47368daebe0)

* Animation is not deleting when Bake Simulation was used. (#146105)

* bpy.ops.object.geometry_node_bake_pack_single failing on Windows. (#147175)

* Blender crashes when using the Align Bones operator across two armatures with different mirror settings. (#146242)

* VSE: "Swap Data" breaks strip alignment, then crashes. (#146682)

* Some keymap user preferences do not get imported into Blender 4.5 properly. (#146670)

* Crash if Grab and Keep Moving Missing Linked Data Block. (#147283)

* Weight painting can easily create NaN. (#146671)

* Test for greying out linked images in texture painting is backwards. (#147568)

* Crash after dragging any Asset Library Essential into the Compositor (Timings Overlay enabled, invokes the wrong tooltip). (#147752)

* Fix #146724: Crash when deleting node group from outliner. (#147828)

* Fix #147803: assert triggered on keyframe jump on NLA control curves. (#147957)

* Crash deleting library from which the current scene is linked. (#147759)

* Crash using Blade or Slip tool in VSE with new scene. (#145853)

* Toggle Window Fullscreen, Timeline (4.5.0, 4.5.1, 4.5.2, 4.5.3, 4.5.4). (#146812)

* Fix (unreported) Collada: missing `finish` call on some modified attribute. (84418a8d16a6846afae0e80cde25027f53fded56)

* Sequencer: crash with sequencer in sequencer. (#147477)

* Crash when dragging outliner object into status bar. (#144921)

* anim_transforms_to_deltas resets non-keyframed object transforms values. (#147796)

* Collection input is missing the picker on new node group. (#147860)

* Unnecessary write operations on blender_assets.cats.txt. (#111576)

* Blender freezes on saving/loading of blend files with complex liboverride trees. (#145894)

* install_linux_packages: Fix for Fedora ≥ 41 (DNF5). (e32a8ec884e)

* Grease Pencil: Stroke not visible for specific post processing values. (#147174)

* Blender Timeline animation, SHIFT vs CTRL selection difference. (#147996)

* Rigify doesn't check existence of collection properly. (#148454)

* Opening old 2012 .blend file crashes blender. (#148170)





