29 October 2025 Build 20585018 Edited 29 October 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!
We have updated the version to resolve several issues found in the previous version. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.Common

  • Updated to the Unity version that addresses the security vulnerability

    • This matter was already addressed in the 25.10. 24 update.

  • Fixed an error with the increase in food proficiency

  • Fixed a bug where bonus effect were not applying in Events

  • Lowered the values for selection constraints and bonus occurrence conditions in Events

  • Strengthened the penalty for the Rumor Events

  • Fixed a bug where the suspicion increase effect remained after responding to Rumor Events

Story Mode
We have fixed several critical bugs that significantly impacted gameplay. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

  • Fixed proficiency requirements for room and facility tiles

    • Following the last patch, the required proficiency level remained unchanged despite the rate of proficiency gain decreasing. This prevented players from purchasing tiles in a timely manner. This issue has now been resolved.

    • Additionally, if proficiency falls below the expected value for each week, it will now be automatically adjusted following this update.

  • Fixed a bug where purchasing tiles via the Inn Management menu, saving the game, and then returning to the Preparation screen would reset the purchase information.

  • Increased the target values for quests and monthly objectives related to money acquisition.

    • Following the last patch, money acquisition significantly increased, so target values have been adjusted accordingly.

  • Fixed an error in the count tracking for some monthly objectives.

    • An error occurred in the type of clearing specific quests or using specific skills n times.

Endless Mode

  • Fixed a bug where the MAX value of the suspicion metric did not increase upon a reputation grade upgrade.

----------If you have any other questions or feedback about the game, please feel free to let us know via the Steam Community Discussion, Steam Comments, or Discord. Thank you!

