Changed how weapon and truck upgrades are handled. Removed the outpost and merged its content to Pause Menu.
Added new weapons, enemies, upgrades and audio effects.
Implemented a tier system for upgrades and weapons.
Fixed several bugs related to navigation, weapons and other general systems.
Implemented ammo system.
Implemented missiles.
0.64.2 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3862701
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update