29 October 2025 Build 20584917 Edited 29 October 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed how weapon and truck upgrades are handled. Removed the outpost and merged its content to Pause Menu.
Added new weapons, enemies, upgrades and audio effects.
Implemented a tier system for upgrades and weapons.
Fixed several bugs related to navigation, weapons and other general systems.
Implemented ammo system.
Implemented missiles.

