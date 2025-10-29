Hello everyone,



Thanks so much for your continued support in our Early Access. This update is fairly straight forward, but it's a good one. The title is no lie, we've just released 18 new Relics into the game!





We don't want to spoil them all for you, but know that they are largely focused around the Soldier & Healer's core mechanics in order to build them out! There are some very powerful functions available now, so go discover what's brewing in the cauldron and just how many Reinforcement Dice you can roll.

As a heads up, you'll have to play against Death as both the Healer and the Soldier to discover all that is new, as quite a few of these relics are Class specific!



In addition to the new Relics, we've also gone through the most recent round of bug reports and implemented fixes, especially to the new Combat Log. Issues regarding certain relics activations like Sanguine Dice and Summoner's Coin have also been fixed.

Thanks so much for all the help in making the game the best it can be, and for the Steam Reviews! (if you haven't left one yet please do!)



Cheers,

Connagh & Joel

Sea Glass