New Content:

Added several new challenge types into the Daily Tasks and Weekly Missions pool.

Added several new in-game achievements for more gems!

Changes:

Changed the premium cost of 2x Immortal Boss rewards to a PERMANENT, one-time only cost of $15.

Reduced the gem cost of 2x Immortal Boss rewards from 750 to 500 gems. Paying with gems is still a temporary, consumable purchase, that is only valid for that day's event.

Changed the Offline Progress formula to use a percentage of your "best hourly" tracked stats so that it is more consistent and scales better with your progress. It also now rewards a small amount of Prestige Power, Runes, and Tech Scrolls.

Boss Chest Mimics now reward +10x of your wave energy income (accounts for super/ultra chance). It also has a 1% chance to reward +1 gem for a max of 100 gems per day.

Runes earned from the Battlepass now scale up similarly to your Rune Packs in the Store (based on your highest wave and automation levels).

Slightly lowered the energy cost of unlocking and upgrading Automation Functions to help newer players build a decent Automation setup earlier.

Confused enemies who walk back to the start of the maze (or get teleported to the start) no longer get unconfused right away. They will now walk back and forth between the first few tiles until the confusion timer wears off.