Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞



I've been working on the main v0.92 update, which includes the underground area. I've created some mushrooms that'll be farmed down there, and I've been trying to figure out the visuals for that area.

But that update isn't done yet. (Also, ignore the butterflies; they most likely won't be down there)

I had some things that needed to be fixed in the meantime, plus some optimizations, so here are those changes.

(as of v0.90.753.8474)

🔨Here are some things that I have added/fixed/changed.

Optimized some things: Task assignment performance improved by ~30 Camera movement performance improved significantly. Many small math/code performance improvements for particles, little fellas, bugs, animals, and more.



Fixed a building duplication issue.

Fixed visual issue with Auto-Seeder

Fixed an issue causing details of tiles to disappear randomly(only fixed by reloading/restarting the game)

Fixed lots of missing sound effects and adjusted volumes of some sounds.

(?) = possible fix

📃Known Issues:

Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)

Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.

(?) Performance degrades over time [Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Crashes sometimes [Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Various visual issues

Cooking Pot uses wrong sounds

Thanks for checking out the game! :D

Hopefully, the next update will be the v0.92 one, which'll include the underground area. :D





Try out the game if you haven't :)



There is also a mobile version. 📱

If you want to check it out, here's the link:

iOS: Tiny Terraces on iOS Android: Tiny Terraces on Android



*Note that these updates are delayed for mobile by a day or two, because they must get approval from Apple & Google before going live.