29 October 2025 Build 20584773 Edited 29 October 2025 – 05:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Reduced the chance of customers getting stuck at the coin laundry

  • Adjusted SFX for carpet's staff

  • Adjusted the coin laundry tier display in the Amazin app

  • Fixed miscellaneous bugs

