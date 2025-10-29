New Content

+Added New Pachy Skin: Algae Vein by Krymsonfeather & Croww+Added New Pachy Skin: King Pachy by Twilight & Natahi4+Added twinkling animation to talent UI+Added New Apatosaurus talent: Titan's Fortitude-Removes damage reduction while whipping when investing a point, and instead applies damage reduction to your neck and front legs while using Neck Sweep or Stomp.-When fully invested into the talent, it completely removes tail damage reduction during whip attacks and instead grants a 30% damage reduction to the front half of the Apatosaurus while performing a Stomp or Neck Sweep. The damage reduction calculation functions similar to how Coah’s frill damage reduction is determined.-Inherits do not remove damage reduction on the tail while whipping, they instead apply damage reduction to the neck and front legs. This reduction will only take effect after a point has been invested.-This talent is in talent socket P3.1 on Apatosaurus-Note that negative inherits can never make you take less damage on the tail than baseline. They can, however, make you take more damage from the front while stomping.+Added New Apatosaurus talent: Accelerator-When sprinting straight forward, you will gain Frenzy stacks.-Each talent point increases the number of Frenzy stacks you can accumulate by two. Inherits increase this value by one.-Turning, walking, standing, attacking, or taking damage from another creature will cancel this effect.-This talent is in talent socket M3.3 on Apatosaurus+Added New Para talent: Bull-You gain damage resistance while in quadrupedal stance-This does not refund AP when hitting another Parasaurolophus, or when hitting a group member-This talent is in socket S3.3+Admin: Added new console command, SpawnClone-This console command requires SpawnEntity permissions in the server config-This console command has an optional player name / ID input argument. It will accept a player's name, their CID, or their steam ID. If left blank, it will target the player who used the command.-This command duplicates a creature and places it on top of the player who used the command. It will be a perfect copy of their character, including all stats, cosmetics and skins, talents, and other relevant characteristics.-This command is designed to be used for testing purposes. Duplicating someone's character will not result in their character dying or being lost if the clone dies.- If no damage is dealt the clone will despawn after 300s+Admin: Added new console command, removeplayerfromleaderboard- This console command requires control server permissions- This console command lets server mods remove players from the leaderboard.+Optimization: Various optimizations to improve AI critter server performance. This was expensive, so servers may run noticeably better after this change if the server has AI enabled.+Optimization: Other various optimizations that will slightly improve server performance+QoL: Server admins are able to setup an automatic message and determine its interval of repetition in minutes with config variable AutoMessages=(Message="Message", IntervalMinutes=minutes, UTCTime="hours:minutes" Alert=true/false)-Admins can either set a repeating message by setting IntervalMinutes or they can set a specific time for the message by setting UTCTime-Example of repeating message: +AutoMessages=(Message="Message repeating every hour", IntervalMinutes=60, Alert=false)-Example of timed message: +AutoMessages=(Message="Message at UTC 23:40 with alert", UTCTime="23:40", Alert=true)-When setting the alert to true, the message is shown at the top of the screen similar to daily messages or server broadcasts. When setting it to false, the message is only displayed in chat.-This goes under the [/Script/BeastsOfBermuda.ServerGameInstance] header in the Game.ini file+QoL: Added a configurable profanity filter to the server config. Servers can decide to censor words by adding them to a list in the config. If a player types a filtered word, it will be starred out. +ProfanityWords="example"-This goes under the [/Script/BeastsOfBermuda.ServerGameInstance] header in the Game.ini file+Balance: The talent Constitution now helps you recover more quickly from both status conditions of Sickness and Recovering from Sickness+Balance: Venom and Bleed can no longer be dealt until you are at least 0.8 growth+Balance: Egg no longer counts as meat for the dietary requirements of Velociraptor, Utahraptor, Megaraptor, Palaeophis, Pachycephalosaurus, Pteranodon, and Tropeognathus. Instead, it counts towards its own Egg dietary category. This category becomes unhealthy if it exceeds 75% of the creature's diet.+Balance: Kaprosuchus can no longer apply the Tendon Tear debuff until 0.8 growth+Balance: If the Palaeophis' diet is 50% or more egg, it will now regurgitate egg carcasses that provide egg food instead of meat or fish.-This is to combat the Palaeophis being used as a means to feed other players off of eggs+Balance: The Palaeophis can now gain up to 8 stacks of Frenzy by default, up from 7+Balance: Tyrannosaurus rex's Devastating Ambush buff now continues to charge and remains active while crouched, regardless of whether or not the player is moving or stationary.+Balance: Wiehenvenator can no longer apply the Tendon Tear debuff until 0.8 growth+Fixed: Placeable map assets SM_LCave_P_Floor_01_Sandy and SM_LCave_P_Floor_03_Sandy no longer render with a black texture when their z coordinate is too high+Fixed: Setting the time of day in the creature editor with the sundial should no longer allow players to keep the time of day fixed to that time if they join a server after setting it.+Fixed: Getting sick above 2.5 growth and resetting your growth to 1.0 no longer allows players to earn the achievement for surviving a 2.5+ growth sickness.+Fixed: Various client and server crashes+Fixed: Underwater effects should no longer have weird screen resolution when using Fidelity FX / FSR+Fixed: Scent clouds should work again when effect quality are set to medium or low+Fixed: The Wiehenvenator is now properly referred to as Wiehenvenator on the talent UI's dino information text header+Fixed: Utah's eat and drink sounds now properly loop while eating+Fixed: Mosasaurus can no longer double jump, or jump while darting out of the water+Fixed: missing Pachy on Main Menu+Fixed: Blocking players now persists through logging out or restarting the game+Fixed: Changing keybinds no longer jams the set keybind action+Fixed: Pteranodon no longer crashes clientside when trying to play its dance emote+Fixed: As a female holding ready to lay eggs, any owned nests with eggs already placed will prompt for repair or laying eggs.+Fixed: The setalltalentinheritsto console command no longer kicks the player and dirties their dinosaur if they use it without the correct admin perms.+Fixed: Invisible Juniper trees on Titan's Rise