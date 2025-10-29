(This game does have Steam Cloud functions, and your save files should still be there and working just fine after this update drops. If your save data becomes corrupted or wiped out, please tell me. This shouldn't happen.)

SPOILER WARNING

You might get spoiled by reading what updates were made, so be warned.

EMERGENCY FIXES:

While removing many of the unused songs, I ended up removing 2 that are actually VERY important. So if you had a problem where the game couldn't load these two songs, the game will work now:

"lil house small dog"

"pack 2 (5)"

DIFFICULTY FIX:

choosing the game's "EZ" and/or using the retrocompatible "eeZZZ" code from Demonpact: Clarice wouldn't give EVERY character +10HP. Now it does. For all of them.

PARTY MEMBER FIX:

In "lolwtf" mode, PRICK says they double the ATKs of all enemies. That's false, they just boost them by 20%.

ENEMY FIX:

BELLADONA'S red form did not actually attack you with blue and yellow attacks. Those were always white.