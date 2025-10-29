 Skip to content
29 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Tamers!

Here are the patch notes for the latest update:

  • Reduced achievement level requirements: Some achievements previously required levels 5, 10, 25, and 50. These have now been adjusted to levels 5, 10, 15, and 20 respectively, for a smoother progression experience.

  • Fixed the "Refined Syringe" event and "Test Subject" talent interaction.

  • Fixed the "Eternal Shield" talent.

  • Fixed the endless mode wave 10 achievement not triggering.

We’re hard at work implementing your suggestions. Thank you all for your continued support and feedback!

See you in the abyss

– Horizon Edge & Assemble Entertainment

