Hello Tamers!

Here are the patch notes for the latest update:

Reduced achievement level requirements: Some achievements previously required levels 5, 10, 25, and 50. These have now been adjusted to levels 5, 10, 15, and 20 respectively, for a smoother progression experience.

Fixed the "Refined Syringe" event and "Test Subject" talent interaction.

Fixed the "Eternal Shield" talent.

Fixed the endless mode wave 10 achievement not triggering.

We’re hard at work implementing your suggestions. Thank you all for your continued support and feedback!

See you in the abyss

– Horizon Edge & Assemble Entertainment