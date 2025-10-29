Choo Choo Engineers!

Good news, our weapon technicians have been able to upgrade the Wrecking Ball and Vampire blade with auto targeting/swing options. You can now set them to auto rotate or auto snake.

Note: For the wrecking ball you must have at least the first Hurl Level purchased or else the auto rotation will not be able to kick in. There just isn't enough oomph until you upgrade the Hurl Level.

I personally use the Snake motion once I have an auxiliary weapon blowing stuff up for resources. The auto rotation is really helpful early on for cleaning the area and getting all available resource.

As for bosses I strongly recommend switching back to manual and keeping the wrecking ball or vampire blade constantly attacking to bring those bosses down as fast as possible!

Thanks,

GTGD