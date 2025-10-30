Maintenance Details

"Very Hard" Difficulty Added to Halloween Event Chapter 10 Boss!



New furniture for Your Land added.



The following improvements have been applied.

Improved Trait gain chance on Hard, Nightmare, and Ultimate difficulty level.



The user interface for equipment screen has been improved.



Added a new option related to "Traits" to the Auto-Discard Item menu.



Market UI adjustments.

Improved item search feature on the Consignment Board.



The following issues have been fixed.

Under certain conditions, the skill "Assault Attack" is not working properly.



Under certain conditions, UI display problem occurs.



Minor bug fixes.



Notes

We would like to announce the update for the app.For details, please check the following.Please check the new furniture from [Menu > House Management > Manage Furniture > HOT after changing] to Edit Mode.The UI has been adjusted to allow owned Upgrade Crystas to be equipped more smoothly.Choose the Crysta you want to equip eventually, then select "Upgrade Crysta" to equip all Crystas at once, including the one used as material in the upgrade process.Equipment search now supports filtering by stats.* If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.