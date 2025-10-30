 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20583946 Edited 30 October 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We would like to announce the update for the app.
For details, please check the following.

Maintenance Details


  • "Very Hard" Difficulty Added to Halloween Event Chapter 10 Boss!
  • New furniture for Your Land added.

Please check the new furniture from [Menu > House Management > Manage Furniture > HOT after changing] to Edit Mode.

The following improvements have been applied.

  • Improved Trait gain chance on Hard, Nightmare, and Ultimate difficulty level.



  • The user interface for equipment screen has been improved.

The UI has been adjusted to allow owned Upgrade Crystas to be equipped more smoothly.
Choose the Crysta you want to equip eventually, then select "Upgrade Crysta" to equip all Crystas at once, including the one used as material in the upgrade process.


  • Added a new option related to "Traits" to the Auto-Discard Item menu.


Market UI adjustments.


  • Improved item search feature on the Consignment Board.

Equipment search now supports filtering by stats.

The following issues have been fixed.

  • Under certain conditions, the skill "Assault Attack" is not working properly.
  • Under certain conditions, UI display problem occurs.
  • Minor bug fixes.


Notes

* If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.
For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.

Changed files in this update

Toram Online Content Depot 1827181
