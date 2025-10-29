 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20583849
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey barkeeps! We have heard your feedback and have started making some changes, starting with this small patch. We are excited to bring a major content update in the coming weeks, stay tuned!

Added

  • 3 additional songs by our composer Nick Gay (Xinkc)

    • 2 additional tavern themes, unlocked in the medium and large taverns

    • Pirate event theme

  • Price tags to display cost of character upgrades in the Compendium

Changed

  • Getting busted by the guards no longer ends the current day (unless you are on your last heart).

    • Getting busted once often resulted in bankruptcy, which ended the run. This felt very harsh and made your ‘health’ irrelevant. This adjustment restores meaning to health and feels more fair.

  • Adjusted layout of the medium tavern

    • Many people felt the medium tavern was too big of a step up from the small tavern, both in size and in number of seats.

  • Increased player move speed in Medium and Large taverns

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed defense event reward scaling

  • Fixed scaling issue with character upgrades on certain event days

  • Fixed issue where the thief could come back to life in certain circumstances (sneaky!)

  • Fixed issue where event characters could not spawn on relevant event days if not unlocked in the compendium

  • Fixed issue where the king's detection cone was considered part of his interaction area

    • “burger”

  • Fixed looping issue with defense event theme music

