Hey barkeeps! We have heard your feedback and have started making some changes, starting with this small patch. We are excited to bring a major content update in the coming weeks, stay tuned!

Added

3 additional songs by our composer Nick Gay (Xinkc) 2 additional tavern themes, unlocked in the medium and large taverns Pirate event theme

Price tags to display cost of character upgrades in the Compendium

Changed

Getting busted by the guards no longer ends the current day (unless you are on your last heart). Getting busted once often resulted in bankruptcy, which ended the run. This felt very harsh and made your ‘health’ irrelevant. This adjustment restores meaning to health and feels more fair.

Adjusted layout of the medium tavern Many people felt the medium tavern was too big of a step up from the small tavern, both in size and in number of seats.

Increased player move speed in Medium and Large taverns

Bug Fixes