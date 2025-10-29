New Tools:

Version EA_0.53 and hotfixes since the last Patch Notes:

Hello everyone!Hope you're doing well.Today we're updating the main branch and releasing a new update on the beta one!For this update we have retired the old crafting bonus and replaced it with many new tools and equipment that should help make many tasks easier.Many of these tools are not necessary, but can replace knives on some tasks, granting quality and speed bonus when they're used.Here's a full list of all the new additions and Improvements:A specialised knife that is great at shaving and working wood and can also be used to flesh skins faster.A tool for carving wood faster and better, ideal for carving figurines or more detailed woodwork.A specialised tool for drilling holes more precisely and efficiently.A specialised knife for butchering animals with greater efficiency and precision.A specialised knife for skinning animals faster and better.A specialised hammer that can help with most construction and furniture blueprints among other things.A device that helps you butcher and skin animals better and faster.A straw mat that helps minimise area filth when butchering animals.A device that helps clean skins faster.Devices that can help with many construction and carpentry actions.A working station that helps increase the quality and speed of many crafting blueprints.Storage Pots are now harder to move around and preserve food a bit worse by default. However, they can now also be sealed with fat, mud or clay, in which case they become stronger at preserving food than they were before!Rustic barrels are storage containers for preserving food and drinks. They are larger than storage pots, easier to transport and preserve better than unsealed pots (but are still weaker than sealed ones).In the near future, these containers will also gain some new special features.Logs can now be chopped into firewood, which is a much more efficient fuel source than the usual wood you can get by clearing areas.Copper nuggets can now be merged together and refined to produce higher quality copper nuggets at the cost of sacrificing some of them.We've added two new requests for the trader: Additional tin and a Forge Hammer that helps with smithing actions (the same one you get from the perk).We've also updated the prices for all metal tools and weapons.And here are the patch notes.- Added new tools: drawknife, chisel, spoon auger, butchering knife, skinning knife, mallet.- Added new devices: meat hook, butchering mat, fleshing beam, sawhorses, workbench, rustic barrel.- Added copper refining.- Added new requests to the trader.- Tweaks to Storage Pots.- Increased the amount of Wine/Ale consumed with drinking actions.- Butchering and Skinning with sharpened stones now take longer and decrease quality.- Updated trading prices for all metal tools and weapons.- Rings and Torcs no longer encumber the player when equipped.- Fixed a bug which caused metal needles and hooks to break down into Knife Blanks.- Hooks now get damaged when a fishing line breaks and eventually get destroyed.- Fireroot is now resistant to Mites.- Garden Plot Bilberries ideal water amount interval expanded from high into mid to high.- Crafting the Quill now takes at least 3 minutes.- Ritual Pyre now drops enchanting materials if it gets destroyed.- Fixed a bug causing issues with some blueprints that used multiple slots of the same item, (for example the mud hut with reeds).- Fixed a bug where tin could be placed in slots meant for bronze in certain blueprints.- Fixed a bug where after locking the old perks some would unlock themselves again.- Fixed a bug where enchanting your spear would hide its Durability value.- Removed the Partridge Enchantment from the Duck Carcass.- Fixed a bug with metal arrows where the clash and damage bonus from quality did not properly apply.- Grinding greenstones no longer gives herbalism skill.- Planks blueprint no longer needs room in location to be placed down and worked on.- Undamaged Mudhut roof should no longer collapse but get damaged first.- Fixed Bear Pathing, it no longer goes to Lake Grove but to Swaying Pines instead.- Fixed a bug which caused hooks, torcs and rings to turn into copper instead of their proper versions.- Fixed a bug which caused ghost bronze torcs to turn back into heated nuggets when created.- Fixed a bug which caused Map problems on older saves.- Fixed a bug with tin bronze hunting spear receiving to much sharpness when being sharpened.- Fixed a bug which caused Ghost Bronze Twisted Rings to smelt themselves right after creation.- Fixed a typo in the Medium leather ingredient name in the last step of Cellar Blueprint.- Fixed a bug with dyed Deer Coat. It will now display a proper name.That's all for now!We'll be pushing a few features we didn't manage to add in time over the next few days as well as hotfixes for any issues we find as usual. ;)Hope you like the new tools!Reminder: All fixes and new content are added to the public beta branch first.If you want to access them you can find the instructions on the link below.Be warned though, things are less stable there and are likely to undergo balance changes quite frequently! :)