30 October 2025 Build 20583826 Edited 30 October 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

A new update in now available for Lost Soul Aside on PS5 & PC.

PS5 & PC - Bug Fixes

  • Fixed softlock issue in Chapter 2: Skycrest Badlands - SkyMirror Lake after choosing 'Not ready yet' during dialogue with Gethya.

  • Fixed rare issue where obtaining the Stygian Wraith Polesword, Frosty Might Greatsword, or Ancient Thunder Greatsword was not properly saved. Affected players will receive the weapons automatically upon re-entering the game.

  • Fixed an issue in Chapter 4 - Royal Court of Frosthold where Kaser could unexpectedly fall out of the map after the cutscene during the 'Activate the Sky Tower' quest.

  • Fixed issues in Chapter 4 - Redstone Mines and Royal Court of Frosthold where certain energy collection mini-games sometimes could not be completed normally.

  • Fixed issues in the Harbour area where scenes might not load or unload correctly.

  • Fixed an issue in Chapter 4 - Redstone Mines where Arena’s lines were repeated during some battles.

  • Fixed missing sword wave sound effects when Kaser performs Fusion Blast..

  • Other miscellaneous bug fixes.

PS5 & PC - Optimizations

  • Refined interaction logic with Liana, allowing players to interact at any time without waiting for her current action to complete.

  • Added a new toggle in settings for 'Auto Camera Rotation During Standby'.

  • Optimized frame rate performance for the Water Golem's visual effects in Chapter 3 -Lethonix Dimension.

  • Made Zana’s gaze direction more natural during multi-character dialogues in Chapter 4 - Redstone Mines.

  • Fine-tuned various battle sound effects for better audio experience.

PC - Bug Fix

  • Fixed display issue where black borders appeared incorrectly with widescreens.

PC - Optimization

  • Optimized FOV to provide a broader field of view in widescreen aspect ratios.

Thank you for your continuous support and feedback!

Lost Soul Aside Development Team

