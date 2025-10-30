Dear Players,
A new update in now available for Lost Soul Aside on PS5 & PC.
PS5 & PC - Bug Fixes
Fixed softlock issue in Chapter 2: Skycrest Badlands - SkyMirror Lake after choosing 'Not ready yet' during dialogue with Gethya.
Fixed rare issue where obtaining the Stygian Wraith Polesword, Frosty Might Greatsword, or Ancient Thunder Greatsword was not properly saved. Affected players will receive the weapons automatically upon re-entering the game.
Fixed an issue in Chapter 4 - Royal Court of Frosthold where Kaser could unexpectedly fall out of the map after the cutscene during the 'Activate the Sky Tower' quest.
Fixed issues in Chapter 4 - Redstone Mines and Royal Court of Frosthold where certain energy collection mini-games sometimes could not be completed normally.
Fixed issues in the Harbour area where scenes might not load or unload correctly.
Fixed an issue in Chapter 4 - Redstone Mines where Arena’s lines were repeated during some battles.
Fixed missing sword wave sound effects when Kaser performs Fusion Blast..
Other miscellaneous bug fixes.
PS5 & PC - Optimizations
Refined interaction logic with Liana, allowing players to interact at any time without waiting for her current action to complete.
Added a new toggle in settings for 'Auto Camera Rotation During Standby'.
Optimized frame rate performance for the Water Golem's visual effects in Chapter 3 -Lethonix Dimension.
Made Zana’s gaze direction more natural during multi-character dialogues in Chapter 4 - Redstone Mines.
Fine-tuned various battle sound effects for better audio experience.
PC - Bug Fix
Fixed display issue where black borders appeared incorrectly with widescreens.
PC - Optimization
Optimized FOV to provide a broader field of view in widescreen aspect ratios.
Thank you for your continuous support and feedback!
Lost Soul Aside Development Team
