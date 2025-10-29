 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20583763 Edited 29 October 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Set the market sweets cart to activate after the pc rescues George, with George and Crim watching over it. Lots of sweets to buy to help with energy and heebie jeebie recovery! Fixed npc bugs such as Witch Vee repeating herself and streamlined George's dialogue so it functions better. Implemented step one of npc hearts responding to PC's in-game actions.

