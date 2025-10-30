 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20583736 Edited 30 October 2025 – 06:06:06 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v2.5.0 update concerns the following:

VRoid editor

■ New features

  • Added support for Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.
    　Some text may still be untranslated, but updates will address this over time.

  • Added 15 new extra hair presets.

■ Changes

  • Language settings can now only be changed from the model selection screen.

XWear and dress-up feature

■ New features

  • You can now lock mesh parts you don't want to delete while using the brush to remove mesh.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.

