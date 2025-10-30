Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v2.5.0 update concerns the following:

VRoid editor

■ New features

Added support for Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Some text may still be untranslated, but updates will address this over time.

Added 15 new extra hair presets.



■ Changes

Language settings can now only be changed from the model selection screen.

XWear and dress-up feature

■ New features

You can now lock mesh parts you don't want to delete while using the brush to remove mesh.



