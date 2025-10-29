 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20583619 Edited 29 October 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Increased character speed:

walking — from 20 to 24

running — from 25 to 33

- Improved transitions between animations

-Fixed some bugs... but we kind of forgot which ones

Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3099581
